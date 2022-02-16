Over the last few months we’ve seen groups of people come out to School District 51 Board of Education meetings to speak against masks, in favor of masks, in support of the new board members and in support of the administration. The rancor between these two sides of our community has been evident.
During this period where the adults in the community can’t stop arguing about the schools, what have the kids been up to?
Well at Nisley Elementary School, students have been picking up trash, crocheting clothes for the homeless and planning a community garden. It’s part of a new after-school club formed in December of last year called the “Nisley Helping Hands,” according to reporting in Wednesday’s Daily Sentinel.
“It all kind of started on recess duty,” said Cassandra Geske, the principal’s secretary and faculty adviser of the Nisley Helping Hands club. “I go out with the fourth-graders at recess, and we have a lot of litter because we are a community park. I started picking some of it up one day and two students joined in and eventually I suggested we start an after-school group.”
The students helped get the club formed and have been busy producing ideas for more ways they can make the community a better place. There’s the community garden, which they intend to demonstrate the life cycle of plants while donating the produce they grow to local shelters and food banks. Other plans include assembling birdhouses for nearby parks.
“My parents were super proud of me (for starting the club). This club is doing so much and my parents just thought that starting this was a great idea and they were proud of me because we have come so far already,” said Kieryn Stone, a fourth-grader who helped start the club. “I actually think the Helping Hands are very helpful. Everyone matters. Nature matters.”
We’re also proud of you Kieryn, and proud of all your classmates who helped start the club and are participating in it. Little acts of kindness and positivity go a long way to making the community a better place to live.
We’d love to see other District 51 schools follow suit and start similar clubs. Geske said she’d like to keep the momentum behind Helping Hands alive as well.
“As long as I’m here, I will always volunteer my time for these kids. They’re definitely learning a great skill and how it benefits the community. The kids actually get to be a part of something. It’s hands on, not something on a screen,” Geske said.
Geske is like so many other educators in our community who go far above their job description to support our students.
While the parents and citizens who come out to school board meetings are doing their part to voice their opinions and hold public figures accountable, perhaps this little club can give some perspective about what is happening on the ground in District 51.
Most of what happens in our classrooms is just the normal blocking and tackling of public education and sometimes there’s a nice, student-led project to give back to the community.