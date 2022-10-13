The race for attorney general is always an important one, but with the negotiations around the Colorado River Compact set to heat up in the next few years, this role is more important than ever. We need someone in our corner who is cut like a diamond on water law.

We are lucky as a state to have a rare legal talent in Democrat Phil Weiser, our current attorney general, on the ballot this November. Weiser is well-versed in the Law of the River. He has the knowledge, gravitas and experience to put Colorado in the driver’s seat when the seven Colorado River basin states renegotiate this incredibly important interstate compact.