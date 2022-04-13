We’re only a quarter of the way into the year and already the Lighthouse Project, an initiative from multiple Mesa County organizations to prevent juvenile delinquency, is seeing success faster than we’d hoped just a few months ago.
This initiative, which began operations in January, is a partnership with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Mesa County Valley School District 51, Colorado Mesa University and others aimed at keeping Mesa County youth out of the justice system.
The idea is based on the District Attorney’s diversion program, which helps young people who enter the criminal justice system to get their lives back on track. But, as DA Dan Rubinstein noted when the project first launched, it would be better to intervene before they get into trouble.
When we last wrote about this project in January, we noted that it would likely take a while to get the program off the ground and for us to see the difference it is making. We were wrong.
Already about 90 kids are participating in the program, Jacque Berry, Juvenile Diversion program coordinator, said. The program started with four offices on CMU’s campus, but it has already had to expand to a fifth, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
That was fast!
We should note that the expansion was bolstered by a $100,000 donation from the Mike and Kay Ferris Family Fund.
We’re sure those kids have already seen a positive impact from the program and that will only increase as more aspects of the initiative come online. Still, important work is already being done.
A key facet, a mentorship program that serves as a work/study job for CMU social work and psychology students, is already up and running with one social work student, and at least four students lined up for the fall semester.
Over the next few years, the plan is to allow the DA’s juvenile diversion staff to collaborate with District 51’s truancy and expulsion staff, expanding to places like Clifton and Fruita. Staff hopes to give students access to counseling services.
We’ve written before about the importance of getting upstream of our problems, of fixing things before they become an issue, this program is doing just that. We can’t wait to see how this grows and helps our kids stay out of trouble.