Mesa Mall in the past couple of weeks has been bustling with customers who are flocking to its new anchor tenants like Dillard’s, which opened earlier this month.
This year has been a banner year for the mall with the opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods in August and HomeGoods in March. It’s bucking the national trend of mall-based retail stores shuttering left and right.
That wasn’t the case just a couple of years ago with Herberger’s and Sears closing their Mesa Mall stores in 2018 and Sports Authority leaving in 2016. This was around the time the “retail apocalypse” phrase was coined. Thousands of retail locations across the country closed and, with COVID-19 driving more online sales, that trend has continued.
But a few short years later all three locations at the mall have new tenants and new excited customers.
So, why is Mesa Mall different?
One major factor is our location. Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, told reporter Nathan Deal for his story in the Sunday Sentinel that the mall is serving the entire region, drawing customers from across the Western Slope.
Mesa Mall Manager Jay Greenberg told Deal that the format of the mall itself is attractive to tenants.
“We’re at the core of the fastest-growing retail, restaurant and financial sector of the Grand Valley, which is why so many unique and market-exclusive retailers want to join us at Mesa Mall. We’re proud to be the only town center with both enclosed and open-air formats between Denver and Salt Lake City, which is attractive to many tenants,” Greenberg said.
The mall bringing in new tenants is obviously good for the community. It creates jobs, gives people more options for shopping and drives more sales tax collections. Being a regional draw also means a lot of that sales tax revenue is coming from outside the community. Big box stores like those anchor tenants at the mall are one of the major drivers behind the recent sales tax growth.
This is one more data point that shows Grand Junction and Mesa County are on the rise economically. Major retail brands are looking at us and saying, “I want to do business there.”
There are still challenges. The former Sutherlands Home Improvement Center store at the mall is still empty, but Greenberg says they are in talks with several restaurant groups to redevelop it. There is also plenty of empty retail space elsewhere in the community.
As retailers, restaurants and other businesses evaluate whether to locate here they should realize what Dillards, Dick’s and HomeGoods has, that Mesa County has a lot going for it economically. Not only are we a regional hub that attracts customers from the entire Western Slope, we have a growing tourism industry and a diversifying economy with new outdoor recreation and tech businesses locating here.
It’s an exciting time for the mall, and we commend management on selling themselves and the area to bring in these stores. What these brands see in this community is becoming more and more obvious to businesses looking at locating here.