While we’re having a pretty good snow year so far, the long-term water prospects in the West are still really grim. Pumping water from the Mississippi River to the West is one of those ideas that pops up from time to time as a solution to our drought problem. It’s not going to happen.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette took a look at the issue this week, which we reprinted in The Sentinel. It was a good article that makes it clear why this idea isn’t feasible — it’s way too expensive.
“I think the feasibility study is likely to tell us what we already know,” said Rhett Larson, an Arizona State University professor of water law, “which is that there are a lot less expensive, less complicated options that we can be investing in right now,” like reducing water use.
The studies that have already been done by the Bureau of Reclamation and by Western Illinois University show that diverting water from the Mississippi is technically possible, but it would cost $1,700 per acre-foot of water and require a pipe that is 88-feet wide running from the river to the Front Range. It would also take decades to build.
There are other reasons not to do it, like the fact that those rivers have a limited amount of water, too. When drought hits that area, water wouldn’t be available, so we could see large swings in how much water is available.
“No one wants to leave the western states without water,” said Melissa Scanlan, a freshwater sciences professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “But moving water from one drought-impacted area to another is not a solution.”
We need to get serious about our water problem and pumping water in from the Mississippi is not a serious solution.
There may be some ways to increase the amount of fresh water we have by a marginal amount. Desalination may have a part to play, though that is also very expensive. The hard truth is the most cost-efficient way we have to deal with this crisis is by conserving water.
The good news is we know how to do it and both the states and federal government are investing in projects to help reduce our water usage. If we do this right, it will mean we can use less water and not lose anything, like our agricultural industry, in the process. Changes to irrigation, like covering canals, and moving some food production to hydroponic systems will save huge amounts of water. We can continue to move away from lawns and reuse gray water for watering where we need to. Denver certainly should be leading the way in water conservation.
At the end of the day it will be much cheaper and more sustainable to just get more efficient so we don’t need any giant pipelines at all.