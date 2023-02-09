While we’re having a pretty good snow year so far, the long-term water prospects in the West are still really grim. Pumping water from the Mississippi River to the West is one of those ideas that pops up from time to time as a solution to our drought problem. It’s not going to happen.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette took a look at the issue this week, which we reprinted in The Sentinel. It was a good article that makes it clear why this idea isn’t feasible — it’s way too expensive.

