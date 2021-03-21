Jeff Orlowski is a well-regarded documentary filmmaker from Boulder best known for graphically depicting alarming changes in the Earth’s climate brought on by global warming.
So why did he make a movie called “The Social Dilemma” about the pitfalls of social media platforms? Because they polarize issues in a way that prevents society from solving its greatest challenges, be it climate change or racism or fighting a pandemic.
With no shared truth or agreement on a basic set of facts, we limp along unable to take meaningful democratic action. Not only are we stuck politically, the very fabric of democracy — the exchange of ideas — is unraveling before our eyes.
That’s why we’re calling on members of our community to watch “The Social Dilemma” on Netflix. Like “One Book, One Mesa County” campaigns of the past, we want this shared experience to facilitate a community dialogue. This one is about how we unwittingly divide ourselves as a community by using Facebook and other social media platforms and what that means for our long-term prosperity.
Watching “The Social Dilemma,” viewers will hear from former Silicon Valley executives, tech designers and innovators who have seen their best intentions to create useful, engaging platforms go horribly astray. Sites use algorithms to predict and manipulate our online behavior, drive more engagement and bring in advertising dollars. What many users don’t understand is that their feeds are carefully curated to keep them online as long as possible. Eyeballs equal revenue, which belies the free-to-use business model. As the documentary points out, “If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.”
The algorithms latch on to our preferences, then feed us stuff to affirm our beliefs. We’re creating our own echo chambers every time we like something or click on a link. The result is distinct spheres of reality online, which bleeds into real life when we can no longer agree on what’s true or factual.
Enemies like Russia or China can easily exploit those divisions by using (not hacking) these platforms to sow discord and chaos.
If we want to be a functional community in which serious, civil discussions shape our future, we’re going to have to come to grips with the insidious effects of social media. We’re asking families to watch the documentary, then talk about it. Potential topics:
■ What was the most memorable piece of information in the film? What was the scariest?
■ Social media is discussed in both utopian and dystopian terms. Can you provide examples based on your own experience?
■ Do you think social media poses an “existential threat” to humanity? Why or why not?
■ Given the recommendations to set limits on social media, is that something you’ll consider? If not, explain why you’re not addicted to the technology.
A week from today we’ll post a video of a community panel discussion about the film that took place at Colorado Mesa University on Feb. 19 as part of CMU’s Civic Forum series. It included the co-producers, the director (Orlowski), two of the writers and a former executive at both Twitter and Google. That will give families a week to screen the film and talk about it. After we post the panel discussion, video, we’ll foster a community discussion — not on social media.
The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby has a story in today’s paper that outlines the genesis of community roundtable that has been exploring how to decrease toxicity in the community.
The time is ripe for Grand Valley citizens to consider how their use of social media contributes to division within our community — and what to do about it.