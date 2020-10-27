Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s public lands are being visited more than ever.
Earlier this year, when strict public health orders were still in effect statewide and Moab, Utah, was temporarily shut down to guard hospital capacity, Rabbit Valley saw incredibly high visitation and use.
It was a prelude to this past weekend’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. The most fitting tribute to our special landscape is how often it’s accessed — no doubt because of the breadth of activities available to users.
The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb chronicled the history of the McInnis Canyons NCA in a two-part series that ran Sunday and Monday. When word began to circulate in the 1990s that Bureau of Land Management property west of Colorado National Monument was being considered for annexation by the National Park Service, public fear over the restrictive protections that would result led to a groundswell of opposition.
Congress ultimately agreed to a designation that preserved a multiple-use landscape and kept control of the area in the hands of the BLM. Colorado Canyons NCA (later to be renamed McInnis Canyons NCA) was born, permanently protecting 123,000 acres of land in a way that locals and visitors cherish, in part, because the intial advisory group that helped the BLM develop its management plan included such wide-ranging interests as mountain biking, rafting, all-terrain vehicles, wilderness protection, hunting and grazing.
McInnis Canyons is a remarkably diverse place. It’s home to a concentration of red-rock canyons — including Rattlesnake Arches, the highest concentration of natural arches in the world outside of Arches National Park. The Colorado River courses through the conservation area. Campsites and side canyons make it a popular rafting spot in the state.
“The world-renowned 142-mile Kokopelli Trail mountain bike route goes through it and other mountain biking trails abound,” Webb wrote. “Other popular hiking trails are easily accessible from Fruita, off-highway-vehicle travel and other recreation activities are popular in the Rabbit Valley area, and the area is home to the historic Old Spanish Trail. Fossil digs and prehistoric pictograph and petroglyph sites are plentiful, and the area also continues to be home to historic activities such as livestock grazing and hunting, including by the few people each year who are able to score much-coveted licenses to hunt desert bighorn sheep.”
Many of these activities would not have been possible under another designation. Yet a lack of protection may have resulted in development unthinkable now.
The NCA has brought visitors and spending, but most locals who pursue recreation would probably rate access to do the things they love as the most important benefit.
To say we’re lucky to have McInnis Canyons NCA is to overlook the care, concern and hard work that went into creating this special place or the cross-section of the community who continue to put the management of the landscape ahead of any single interest. We and generations to come owe a debt of gratitude to those who played a part in making the NCA a reality and who continue to advocate for multiple uses of the land.