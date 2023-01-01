Over the years we’ve used the first editorial of a new year to call on our local leaders to think bigger and to set audacious goals for this community. In 2014, quoting Theodore Roosevelt, we asked the city, county and school district to “dare greatly.” To a large extent they have.

Those were darker days for this community. The recovery from the 2008 recession was painfully slow and while the rest of the state was growing, we seemed to be falling further behind. That reversed course beginning around 2016. Look at where we are now.