The entire Plateau Valley School District 50 should take pride in Genevieve Hill’s academic success.
It’s not often that a Western Slope student gets accepted to an Ivy League university. Hill, a senior at Plateau Valley High School, got accepted into three: Harvard, Yale and Brown. She chose Harvard, where she plans to study engineering.
You just don’t get accepted to three Ivy League schools without having an incredible amount of determination, dedication and ambition. The ability to set a high bar for one’s self is a hallmark of success. Yet, Hill credited her learning community for helping her achieve her lofty aspirations.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the programs at Plateau Valley but it’s the people,” Hill told the Sentinel. “I have a lot of support with many different staff members. They didn’t necessarily have the resources because we have 93 kids in the high school, so we don’t have a lot of teachers or special classes. We don’t offer pre-calculus or calculus, even. But the people around me helped me get to where I am.”
Hill’s story should be an inspiration for any Colorado student. It’s not the size of the school or the curriculum that matters. It’s about having a passion for learning and making the most of available resources.
Congratulations to Hill on an impressive achievement.