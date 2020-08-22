Trust your gut. If something sounds preposterous, it probably is.
Imagine reading about a group of people who believe the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny are part of a nefarious plot to turn America’s children into zombies.
No one would waste their time trying to figure out if this is true. Yet, the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is just as ludicrous, has gained enough steam to infiltrate the Republican Party.
If you haven’t heard of QAnon, consider yourself lucky. Adherents believe that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who are plotting against President Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring.
The New York Times further explains: “QAnon followers believe that this clique includes top Democrats including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, as well as a number of entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres and religious figures including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims in order to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood.”
Does any of this sound remotely true? It isn’t. But any fact-checking only feeds the paranoia that the “mainstream media” is playing its role to cover up the conspiracy.
It’s not enough that a small but growing number of GOP lawmakers have denounced the bizarre right-wing belief system after some Q-friendly Republicans (including Lauren Boebert) won primaries in congressional races.
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said that QAnon is a “dangerous lunacy” that deserves “no place in American politics.”
No such pronouncements have come from Trump. Until he repudiates the theory (and he has no motivation to do so because it demonizes his political opponents) the QAnon cult will probably continue growing right up to Election Day.
The QAnon movement started in October of 2017 with a post on an internet message board from an anonymous account calling itself “Q Clearance Patriot.” According to the NYT’s backgrounder, this poster, who became known simply as “Q,” claimed to be a high-ranking intelligence officer with access to classified information about Trump’s war against the global cabal.
So QAnon followers are putting their faith in who, exactly? Q could be anybody, even Russian operatives bent on dividing America.
Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department accused Russia of using thousands of social media accounts to spread coronavirus misinformation — including a conspiracy theory that the United States engineered the deadly pandemic.
An investigation by The New York Times found that Putin’s agents “have repeatedly planted and spread the idea that viral epidemics — including flu outbreaks, Ebola and now the coronavirus — were sown by American scientists. The disinformers have also sought to undermine faith in the safety of vaccines...”
It’s all about creating divisions, sowing discord, and undermining faith in authorities. That serves to benefit Russia by weakening America. It’s no stretch to see how the Q phenomenon could serve the same interests.
Followers, who fancy themselves as patriots, should ask themselves how much they’re willing to suspend their disbelief in support of such a ridiculous conceit. They may unwittingly be doing Putin’s bidding.