There is a saying that once is an anomaly, twice is a coincidence and three times is a trend. Tuesday night Grand Junction voters rejected a slate of self professed conservative candidates for City Council for the second election in a row. We’re not sure we can call this a trend yet, but we think it’s more than coincidence.

There was a lot going on in this election, so drawing broad conclusions is probably not wise. Still we think one City Council race in particular was interesting — the at-large contest between Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke.

