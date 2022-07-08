The Grand Valley gets a lot of sun and has a lot of open land, but, paradoxically, there aren’t many large-scale solar farms. A new proposal from a Colorado-based solar energy company may finally change the situation.
The project proposal is being put forward by SolarGen of Colorado and envisions a 48-megawatt facility that would entail solar panels on about 150 acres of a 280-acre parcel leased from the state, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
Make no mistake, that is a truly massive amount of energy production. According to Carmine Iadarola, founder and CEO of SolarGen, a megawatt of power is enough to serve the needs of about 300 homes in America. That means this project could power almost 15,000 homes with renewable energy, though with the intermittancy of solar power, it would likely be less.
The proposal also avoids some of the pitfalls that have stymied other solar proposals. The land it is on, which is north of Interstate 70 near the Grand Junction Motor Speedway, is not agricultural land and it does not have water, making it not well-suited for most other uses.
Another benefit of the project is it would clean up and fence off an area that has had serious problems with trash and vagrancy. Adjacent landowner Stacey Cook told the Sentinel that the property attracts trespassing campers, people dumping refuse and setting illegal fires, using drugs and causing other problems.
On top of cleaning up the area, solar power production would mean more money for education in Colorado from State Land Board revenues. SolarGen estimates that if its project goes forward, it could generate $300,000 in annual revenues for the board and education.
So, the project would add renewable energy to the grid, add revenue to education, clean up the land it is on and won’t take land away from agriculture. So, what’s the downside?
We’re having a hard time coming up with one to be honest. The most significant concern raised so far is the impact on pilots from the panels, as the project is in the Grand Junction Regional Airport flight path.
SolarGen has committed to a glint and glare study to determine whether the project would cause issues to pilots. The company says it doesn’t anticipate the panels will produce glint or glare problems, as they are built with dark, light-absorbing materials and covered with an anti-reflective coating.
If these panels don’t produce any negative impact on the airport, then we wholeheartedly support this development.
We’d also note how much more open and upfront SolarGen has been about this project compared to the recent report about a secretive 10 megawatt solar project that popped up in Olathe to power a cryptocurrency mine.
SolarGen has been willing to answer any questions and discuss any concerns about this project. That goes a long way when you’re proposing a large new use on a property.
Ultimately, solar power is going to be a larger and larger mix of the power supply in this state. Just as this community supports the energy industry here with oil and gas, it would be foolish not to also utilize our abundant solar resources.
Hopefully this project will be successful and pave the way for additional solar energy development in the future that also works to minimize its impacts to the land and other industries.