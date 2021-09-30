Indulge us in a thought experiment. Imagine for a moment that you were Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and you had real, genuine suspicions that the Dominion Voting System was changing votes. You felt in your gut that something was amiss. (Yes, suspend your logical brain for a moment. This is a hypothetical.)
Would you have subjected yourself to criminal prosecution in order to vindicate your suspicions? No, most of us wouldn’t go rogue over suspicions alone.
There’s another way — a legal path, within our existing institutions, to get to the bottom of such questions without committing crimes in the dead of night along the way. This path — not taken by Peters — would have provided real, usable answers.
Recently, on a web-based talk show, Peters said her suspicion was aroused during the city election last spring. Peters said she was “shocked” at the people who won seats on the Grand Junction City Council.
“It just didn’t make sense,” she told the hosts of a program aired by the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc., a Christian non-profit based in Woodland Park.
Despite being elected as Mesa County’s clerk and recorder under the very same system, Peters pledged to get to the bottom of concerns of voter fraud that she says were expressed to her by “numerous” voters.
The April election was the apparent impetus for the series of events that led to the current state of affairs with Peters temporarily stripped of her election oversight duties.
She’s also the center of criminal probe stemming from actions her lawyer says she took to show that the county’s election process isn’t secure.
Those actions are well-known by now. There was the unauthorized “contractor” who was given access to election machinery in a secure area, machinations to obtain a county key card for the “contractor,” security cameras that were shut off, entry gained to the secure area under the cover of darkness and other possible violations of election security protocols by Peters and members of her staff.
Whatever this cloak-and-dagger mission uncovered is worthless — tainted by the illegalities of obtaining it. A “report” attempting to catalog findings of Peters’ rogue investigation may as well have been written by squirrels because it is thoroughly contaminated by chain of custody problems resulting from the handling of imaged hard drives.
What Peters and her ilk apparently fail to understand is that there are ways to work within the system that would be far more effective at getting at the truth they seek.
If Peters truly believed that the system was vulnerable to fraud, she should have worked within the judicial branch — the branch that keeps the other branches in check. She could have filed a lawsuit alleging problems that warrant investigation. She could have sought a court order ahead of a software update requiring hard drives to be imaged by an independent, third-party forensic examiner.
If a judge found merit to the lawsuit, the court would outline a process for a professional, evidentiarily-competent examination that would establish a chain of custody so everyone knows the data was not meddled with. The court would likely order the state secretary of state and Dominion into the process so as to assure it’s an examination without loose ends, like decertified machines.
The biggest thing Peters has proven so far is that election security measures are pretty darn effective — so much so that it takes someone on the inside to breach them. She’s also made the case that elections integrity boils down to the individual integrity of our elections officials (though it’s important to note she was caught).
Going rogue and breaking the law is hardly the way to showcase one’s integrity. Had Peters worked within our system, she could at least say she tried to get real answers.
As it is, her actions look a lot like a publicity stunt.