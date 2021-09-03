The first criminal charges filed in association with the Mesa County elections security breach have nothing to do with the breach itself, but with one county employee’s refusal to comply with directives meant to safeguard an investigation of whether laws were broken when the breach occurred.
In plain English, Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was told to stay away from the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office — officially because she had been placed on paid leave pending a county human resources investigation into allegations that she was creating a hostile work environment for office employees and was “engaged in inappropriate, unprofessional conduct in the workplace.”
According to her arrest affidavit, Knisley had been placed on administrative leave on Aug. 23 by County Administrator Pete Baier, escorted out of the office and told not to have contact with anyone in the office.
Two days later, Knisley was found in the office again, despite having her access card and passwords disabled. She had requested assistance from the county’s Information Technology department using Peters’ email address because she was having trouble printing something. Baier again told her to leave the office “or the local police would be called,” according to the warrant.
At that point, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein’s office issued the arrest warrant to drive home the point that Knisley is to stay away.
In other words, it didn’t have to come to this. Knisley could have avoided these serious charges — felony burglary and misdemeanor cyber crimes — but chose a path that seems very much in line with the thinking that led to the security breach in the first place.
Let’s put ourselves in Knisley’s shoes — and Tina Peters’, for that matter. If one truly believes that a system is so corrupt that corruption is the only way to expose it, one has entered the proverbial wilderness — a belief that one is beyond the rule of law. This is a place where the ends always justify the means; a place where the rules don’t apply because — according to conspiracy logic — the rules already aren’t being applied.
It’s one thing for an ordinary citizen to harbor suspicions about election integrity. It’s quite another for a public servant — who has access to the inner workings of the election system — to look past all the security measures in place and still believe that voter fraud is occurring. But that seems to be where Knisley and Peters have landed, leading to a perverse stance.
A member of Trump’s Cabinet said Colorado’s election system was so secure that the state’s security measures should be replicated across the country. Indeed, the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby will have an upcoming story recounting all the ways in which Mesa County’s new designated election official, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, says our local elections are secure and accurate.
Instead of doing everything in their power to safeguard a vital institution (and the public’s faith in that institution), Knisley and Peters, because of their way of thinking, appear to feel duty-bound to expose what they believe are chinks in the armor. Facts obviously don’t matter because they’ve rejected all the ones proving election integrity.
Once facts don’t matter, people believe whatever is convenient to serve their agenda — and justify any action they take to prove a point.
Ms. Knisley now knows well that the rule of law does not make exceptions for personal conviction, however deeply felt.