Sha’Carri Richardson did Olympic athletes a favor at a great personal cost.
The American sprinting phenom was suspended for 30 days after failing a drug test for cannabis use, prompting a wide-ranging debate about why marijuana is a banned substance in Olympic competition.
After all, as many observers noted, weed doesn’t make you run faster and it’s legal to use in several U.S. states.
Richardson, the defending 100 meter U.S. champion, dominated the race in the recent U.S. Olympic trials. But she won’t be on the U.S. team competing in Tokyo, Japan.
To her credit, Richardson hasn’t made herself out to be a victim. She hinted that she used marijuana to help her cope with the recent death of her mother, but she hasn’t portrayed her suspension as an outrageous miscarriage of justice.
But she doesn’t need to. That’s what Twitter is for.
The twitterverse covered the spectrum — from those saying the rules are “insane” and “absurd,” to those with far less sympathy.
Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who has risen to fame with his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” web videos and now book of the same name, captured the zeitgeist of the moment.
“Suspending athletes for smoking weed in 2021 is dumb,” he tweeted. “Smoking weed knowing you will be drug tested is also dumb. I’m not sure which is dumber.”
Even President Joe Biden offered a take. Last week, he said that while he was proud of the way Richardson handled her ban, “the rules are the rules.”
“Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules,” Biden said.
And that’s where Richardson’s actions may become her legacy.
A suspension that effectively left her off the U.S. track and field team is an unfortunate and extreme outcome for an extraordinary athlete, but it forces further examination of a policy that has already changed with the changing times.
From the Associated Press: “Shortly after the 2012 Olympics, international regulators loosened restrictions on marijuana use, increasing the threshold for a positive test to a level designed to catch athletes only who were using it in the immediate hours before competition. Potential bans were reduced from two years to as little as the 30-day suspension that Richardson is serving.”
In a statement, USA Track and Field said it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated.”
So, it appears that Richardson has created some momentum toward a further loosening of the rules regarding marijuana use in international competition. It doesn’t sound like that was her intent, but her high profile turned her suspension into a cause celebre.
The episode further shreds some stereotypes about marijuana use — mainly that it causes “couch lock.” The NBA has acknowledged that marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug and has agreed not to test for it — at least through this season.
There’s some wisdom there. Testing and suspensions only call attention to marijuana use that would otherwise go unnoticed. The easy way not to glamorize marijuana use is to stop pointing out the world-class athletes who use it.