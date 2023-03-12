The process that Mesa County Valley District 51 Board of Education used to make its decision to close East Middle School — more accurately, the lack of process — was not fair to this community.
We want to be upfront in saying that the Board has the authority to close schools. We also acknowledge that declining enrollment means some hard decisions need to be made. We fully understand that East Middle may very well need to be closed. That said, what the board did Thursday night felt unnatural, rushed and contrived.
First of all, we question the legality of the vote to close East Middle School and reconfigure Fruita’s grade system. The District did not publish an agenda for this meeting until six hours before it was held. This flagrant violation of Colorado’s open meetings laws shows a general disregard for rules and process among the Board majority.
The District posting an announcement of a special meeting late in the evening the day beforehand with no agenda announced is not sufficient notice. This illegal vote needs to be retaken with proper notice to the community.
If it took the District and the Board until Thursday afternoon to develop the agenda, then they should have scheduled the meeting for Friday evening or even Monday evening. What was the massive hurry? A one-day or one-weekend delay would have made no difference to the decision, but it would have been in accordance with the law and given the public the proper time to hear about the meeting and participate.
Rushing a meeting out with such late notice makes it appear like this Board — at least three of them, anyway — are afraid of the public and didn’t want them there. What happened to all the talk about wanting the public to be able to have the opportunity to be heard?
Not only was this one meeting held too quickly, this whole process has been rushed from the beginning. It has been less than a month since we learned that the school’s demographer was recommending closing East Middle School.
Since that recommendation, the Board has refused to slow down or perform more community outreach. They didn’t look at whether other criteria should be used to determine what schools to close. Does it seem odd to anyone else that school performance and student outcomes were not among the criteria that drove this decision? How can a school board not take performance into account when selecting a school for closure?
This whole process has been opaque and frustrating, especially for the people who will be most affected — the families with children in this school and the community surrounding it, not to mention faculty suddenly feeling adrift.
We suggested in a previous editorial that the Board should slow down with this process. It could have held neighborhood meetings to explain the options and what factors they were considering. Community members could have expressed concerns or offered ideas, and not just in three-minute comments at a regular meeting. That didn’t happen.
Like an impatient student wanting to get through a test they don’t want to take, this Board just slapped down their answer, but didn’t show their work. That leaves them with an angry public who feel like they were not a part of this decision.