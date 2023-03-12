The process that Mesa County Valley District 51 Board of Education used to make its decision to close East Middle School — more accurately, the lack of process — was not fair to this community.

We want to be upfront in saying that the Board has the authority to close schools. We also acknowledge that declining enrollment means some hard decisions need to be made. We fully understand that East Middle may very well need to be closed. That said, what the board did Thursday night felt unnatural, rushed and contrived.

