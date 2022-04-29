It’s official, Colorado Mesa University will be getting its brand-new state-of-the-art replacement for Robinson Theatre thanks in large part to $39 million in state funding recently approved by the Colorado Legislature.
First off we congratulate CMU President John Marshall and the rest of the leadership at the university. This is a project they really wanted to get done and they worked hard to convince legislators to fund the replacement of Robinson Theatre.
They developed a well-thought-out pitch to the state, highlighting the regional impacts of a modern theater for the Western Slope. While the Front Range has lots of performing arts centers, the Western Slope has two — The Moss Performing Arts Center, which includes Robinson Theatre, and Beaver Creek.
“This is a very big deal for our campus. Replacing Robinson Theatre has been a top priority for CMU and we’re grateful so many legislators made time to come walk through the current facility to learn about why a new theater is vital for our campus, our community and our region,” Marshall said. “This new theater will be a hub of education, engagement and connection for our community for decades to come.”
It really is an exciting development both for CMU students and the community. The new modern facility will allow the university to bring in touring companies and expand offerings for the region. That will be a nice entertainment option for the county and will bring outside visitors in, which will be a boost to the local economy.
The state funding to build this was a huge win for the university. That $39 million is the largest amount CMU has ever received from the state, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright.
We’re used to seeing CMU’s capital projects fall just short of being included in the projects the state will fund, so this is a new feeling for us. Our local state legislators pushed hard for this project and we thank them for their work. We also thank the legislators around the state who supported this funding and Governor Jared Polis for signing on.
All of this is great news, but it’s not the end of the process. CMU is funding an additional $5 million for the theater, leaving around $8 million to fund raise to pay for the estimated $50-55 million theater.
“Thirty-nine million, along with CMU’s investment of an additional $5 million will allow us to build a nice university theater. However, we’re asking the community to help us take this project to the next level,” Robin Brown, vice president of development and chief executive officer of the CMU Foundation, said. “By raising an additional $8 million in private funding, we can build a truly transformative performing arts center on par with Front Range facilities that will establish CMU as a regional cultural destination.”
Brown said the capital campaign to fund that $8 million gap will kick off on June 1. With construction slated to start sometime this fall that’s a lot of money to raise with an ambitious timeline. We know CMU has already been able to sell this project to the state. Now they have to convince the community.
We believe they can.
This community supports the arts and we think they will get behind this effort to deliver a truly impressive entertainment venue for the university, this community and our region.