The Grand Junction Regional Center is being looked at as a potential site for affordable/attainable housing, with several local entities requesting grant funds to explore possibilities for the future of the site. Whatever that future is, we think the state should be funding the cleanup of the property.
The city of Grand Junction, Mesa County Commissioners and Colorado Mesa University are working together on the plan right now. The focus is defining the cost to clean it up.
“Regular communication with the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Grand Junction Housing Authority has resulted in our coalition receiving multiple environmental studies of the Grand Junction Regional Center property,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton wrote in a report to City Council.
“These studies quantify the level of environmental remediation needed to re-develop the site.”
Caton continued, “The first phase of this project is to utilize existing resources and reports to develop a current cost estimate (taking into consideration dramatic construction inflation) for the remediation and demolition required to prepare the property for redevelopment.”
Currently, the center serves adults with intellectual disabilities, but the State of Colorado has mandated the remaining residents be moved and the property sold. Caton’s report mentions the current residents are scheduled to be moved by August of 2023.
If the Regional Center is sold to a public entity like the city, the state should guarantee the funding to remediate this property. This is a state facility and it is going to take significant funding to get into a state where it can be redeveloped. Putting that burden on local taxpayers would not be fair.
That said, we’re happy that local entities are taking on a leadership role in determining the future of the Regional Center. We do think housing may be a good use for that property, and this community needs more housing options for cost-burdened residents.
The second phase of this project would be to retain a design firm and go forward with the design process. Caton’s report notes the design process would honor the center’s history and its impact on indigenous cultures. The Regional Center, which is owned by the state of Colorado Department of Human Services, is located on the former site of the Teller Institute, aka the Teller Indian School.
We like the idea of honoring that history of the Regional Center and the school that was there.
We also think if there are other uses for the property, those should be explored as well. We’d like to see the community’s ideas for the site be considered. We’re sure there will be community engagement throughout this process and Mesa County residents should get involved.
This is an important piece of property and we have the opportunity to see it taken from a run-down, blighted state and changed into something beneficial for this community. As we go through that process, the state has a responsibility to pay to clean up the Regional Center.