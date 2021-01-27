When Colorado River District officials were pushing for passage of a property tax hike to fund projects aimed at improving nearly every aspect of hydrology in the basin’s 15-county drainage, they were clear that the funds could only go so far.
But the alternative — refusing to give the district more resources to keep more water in the over-appropriated river — was so bleak that voters readily agreed that a piecemeal approach was better than nothing.
Now that the district board has chosen its first project for funding, we’re getting a clear picture of the tremendous challenges ahead — and validation that voters made the right call.
The district board last week approved contributing $1 million to a $23.5 million project for a channel to reconnect the Colorado River where the Windy Gap Reservoir blocks its flow in Grand County.
That means nearly a quarter of the $4.2 million generated by the voter-approved tax hike for projects is going to a single county. But as the district’s executive director, Andy Mueller, noted, “you have to start somewhere.”
This project is as good a place to start as any and provides a preview of what we can expect from the district going forward. It’s going to look for collaborations and ways to leverage its limited budget for project work. It has to. The Windy Gap channel project is still $6.3 million short of full funding. The district’s entire annual budget for projects couldn’t cover that. And it shouldn’t.
The Colorado River District is simply trying to help restore downstream habitat. When Northern Colorado Water built Windy Gap in the 1980s, the dam blocked movement of fish and other aquatic organisms. Contributing to the project gives the district enough skin in the game to lobby other sources, including Northern Colorado Water, to do more to restore river health.
Steve Acquafresca, Mesa County’s representative on the river district board, told fellow board members that the project is necessary. “But what it points out to us is how terribly expensive it is to correct the sins of the past, and there’s a lot of them out there in the water world that are going to have to be addressed,” Acquafresca said. “This is one of them.”
If that’s the case, there are lots of remedial projects on the horizon — all pointing to the importance of foresight. Water projects are too expensive and too important to not get right the first time.
For those wondering when the district will turn its attention to Mesa County projects, remember it’s one giant system. A physical improvement here and a conservation program there benefit all users.
But, as the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb reported Wednesday, the Grand Valley Roller Dam in Mesa County is on the list of potential projects. So is long-term protection of flows in the Colorado secured by the senior water right associated with the Shoshone hydropower plant in Glenwood Canyon.
All in good time and as limited tax revenue will allow.