If lawmakers prioritized bills based on public interest — or the things that grab people’s attention — they would be mulling laws banning skinny jeans for people over a certain age or protecting people with neck tattoos from job discrimination.
Thankfully, we haven’t yet reached the point where legislative agendas resemble our Facebook and Twitter feeds, which tend to focus on the sensational, the trivial and all things celebrity.
Government is too boring to compete with the world Americans have constructed through social media. Would you rather read a proposal on wildfire mitigation strategies or a Buzz Feed list of the “Top 5 scandals on the set of ‘The Brady Bunch’”?
The list wins every time. If you can’t beat ‘em ...
Here’s a list of the top 5 things that aren’t sexy or fun, but are really important (or should be) to western Coloradans.
5. Rural broadband. Until the entire western Slope is connected to high-speed internet, we’re playing the economic development game with a half a deck. Urban flight is real. People are looking for alternatives to the congestion and high cost of living in cities. They want what we have — access to recreation, minimal traffic, affordable housing — but they need high-speed internet to do their jobs. Let’s not forget the importance of internet connectivity to schools, higher education and telemedicine.
4. The viability of rural hospitals. For many of our small towns, access to adequate health care constantly hangs in the balance. The payer mix is tilted toward Medicaid recipients, making it difficult for rural hospitals to generate the margins they need to stay in business. A hospital that closes its doors is a death sentence to the community it serves. “Telemedicine (rural broadband) is a critical piece to the future viability puzzle of our rural hospitals.”
3. Climate change. Polar vortexes, record wildfires, floods, longer hurricane and fire seasons, extreme drought ... the evidence is all around us. Every time there’s an extreme weather event, it costs millions (possibly billions) in damage and threatens lives. Western Coloradans, living in a “hot spot,” should be concerned, especially with how climate impacts (drought, low snowpack, early runoff) affect water.
2. Transportation. Is there a more basic function of government than to make sure we have decent roads? Yet, the Legislature can’t agree on a long-term solution to pay for a backlog of projects where maintenance has been deferred. Getting existing roads in good working order should override any other transportation infrastructure priority.
1. Water. Wall Street’s interest in profiting from potential water shortages in the West gave the topic a sexy “must-read” angle recently. Tough anti-speculation laws should prevent this from becoming a real problem, but the fact remains that the Colorado River is shrinking, which has all sorts of dire implications for Coloradans across the state.
These issues are gnarly, hefty and complicated. They’re not easily fixed or even understood. They lack the “sizzle” of hot-button issues like immigration or gender fluidity.
A single tweet about “freedom” can relegate them to the back burner. But they really matter. Getting our elected representatives to focus on these drab challenges, instead of wilderness designations or gay wedding cakes, is the key to securing a brighter future.