This week St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Mesa County Opioid Response Group (MCORG) organized a striking display on the lawn of Lincoln Park with 1,913 flags in a memorial display for the Coloradans who died due to drug overdoses last year.

Seeing all those flags, line after line stretching out across the grass, with 48 white flags representing our Mesa County residents who died from overdoses could be disheartening. It’s an undeniable tragedy. After all, each flag means there is a family and friends left behind who are suffering directly from their loss.