This week St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Mesa County Opioid Response Group (MCORG) organized a striking display on the lawn of Lincoln Park with 1,913 flags in a memorial display for the Coloradans who died due to drug overdoses last year.
Seeing all those flags, line after line stretching out across the grass, with 48 white flags representing our Mesa County residents who died from overdoses could be disheartening. It’s an undeniable tragedy. After all, each flag means there is a family and friends left behind who are suffering directly from their loss.
Addiction and the death and despair it causes can seem like an insurmountable problem. Those still alive and dealing with it can feel hopeless, but that was not the message St. Mary’s and MCORG were there to send.
Survivors of opioid addiction were in attendance and shared stories about their struggle and ultimate success in their fight.
Jordan McClanahan, who was in attendance, began using opioids in her early 20s and spent her entire 20s addicted, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. She never thought she would have the possibility of becoming sober and had accepted that she would be an opioid addict forever.
She became pregnant in 2019 while living in Las Vegas. Her family brought her home to the Grand Valley, where she met doctors from St. Mary’s and began her road to recovery.
McClanahan has been sober ever since. “I’ve been really focused on being a mom and living my best life,” she said.
People like McClanahan are proof this problem is solvable. It’s not easy and it takes support from family and the community to be successful, but we can do it.
Dr. Ryan Jackman, St. Mary’s Medical Director of Integrated Addiction Medicine, said most drug overdoses in the county and state last year were the result of opioid use. MCORG brought resources and volunteers for those who wanted to know more about the crisis or for those seeking help for themselves or a loved one.
“I think knowing that fentanyl and opioids are the main cause of this increase means that we can do something about it because we have evidence-based treatments and very effective reversal agents to prevent overdose deaths,” Jackman said.
These treatments, as Jackman noted, have already saved lives in this state. For each flag, there were other overdose deaths that were prevented through reversal agents. That is a life-saving treatment, but also comes when the problem is indeed life-threatening.
We need to not only provide these later treatments, but intervene earlier before an overdose and get people struggling with addiction the help and treatment they need. Part of that can be done through demonstrations like the one put on this week. Effective communication will help some take the step to seek help. And the message from survivors like McClanahan can break through to someone who is suffering and feeling hopeless.
“Even if you think there’s no hope, there is,” McClanahan said. “If you think you’re a lost cause, you’re not. There’s always a better life out there. It’s important to take the first step, no matter what that looks like for you. If you fail, that’s OK. You can always try again. That’s not the end.”