The optics are horrible around making former Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese the sole finalist for the vacant county attorney position.
Some would say incestuous. The old boy’s network in Mesa County is alive and grifting.
We’re all to blame, actually. But it’s not a good look for a new commission and not a good look for the community.
Worse is the mumbo jumbo she and commissioners are spewing to justify the action. Note that there’s been no reference to Pugliese’s expertise in municipal law, her body of work winning cases on behalf of local government or her clear understanding of Colorado’s sunshine statutes that promote open government.
Instead, Mesa County citizens are being asked to accept that the job isn’t really about good lawyering — it’s about sharing the same “values” and “guiding principles” of the elected commissioners and implementing them. See Charles Ashby’s story in today’s paper for Commissioner Janet Rowland’s take on the job.
And here we thought it was about providing prudent legal advice to the board of commissioners in order to avoid bad decisions and costly lawsuits.
Pugliese has her own interpretation of what the county attorney does. “An integral part of being the county attorney is recruiting executive level staff and mentoring employees in the organization,” she wrote in her application.
That sounds like a human resources function. And Rowland’s comments suggest the county attorney serves as a policy arm of the BOCC. Since when? Do commissioners want an attorney or a fourth commissioner?
The buzz on the process to fill this position is that it hasn’t been transparent. That’s not accurate, as Ashby documented. The public — even this newspaper — passed on opportunities to observe a discussion about the qualifications for the job and a review of candidates. Silly us to assume that commissioners would make an appropriate hire instead of seizing on apathy to take things in a shady direction.
Commissioners seem wholly unconcerned about the appearance of naked cronyism. Because Commissioners Scott McInnis and Janet Rowland have been on the government merry-go-round themselves, perhaps they can’t see how this looks and feels to the rest of the county. But at least they earned their rides by running for office. Installing Pugliese into one of the highest paying jobs in all of Mesa County looks like the political elite taking care of one of their own.
We — the electorate — have no one to blame but ourselves. Every time we elect a retread — and send a former politician back through the revolving door of “public service” in Mesa County — we send a message that we’re fine with entrenched politics and the favors and back-scratching that come with it. Rowland said as much — that we elected her for her vision of government and must therefore accept how she executes that vision.
Call us naive, but when commissioners dismissed the former county attorney, Patrick Coleman, earlier this year, we thought it would usher in a new era of transparency and accountability. Forgive us if we don’t think Pugliese is up to the task of making improvements in those areas — all of the things Coleman did (or didn’t do) to earn the commissioners’ disapproval happened on Pugliese’s watch.
Any attorney is an agent of his or her client, meaning then-Commissioner Pugliese signed off on decisions of the county attorney on matters that ended up costing hundreds of thousands in legal settlements. Not only that, she approved double-digit pay hikes for the former county attorney who topped out at $185,000 a year. Apparently, she thought he was doing a good job. Now she’s supposed to see beyond her own blind spots to do the same job in some sort of improved fashion?
The commissioners plan to interview Pugliese in executive session on Monday. It’s unlikely that this or any other criticism will deter them from hiring Pugliese. Perhaps she’ll be amazingly competent. But commissioners can’t know that now because Pugliese has zero experience as a county attorney. One of the candidates who commissioners passed over for the job is Deputy County Attorney Nina Atencio, who has been filling in since the commissioners declined to renew Coleman’s contract in January.
It’s hard to say we deserve better with a straight face. We put Rowland, McInnis and Cody Davis in this position. The best we can do is remember what happened and factor it in the next time a retread runs for office in Mesa County and promises something different than what they keep delivering.