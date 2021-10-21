If nothing else, the flap in Texas over the way schools are supposed to teach about the Holocaust certainly provides some clarity.
That clarity is this: There aren’t always two sides to a story. There really is such a thing as fact. Truth really is sometimes clear.
The flap we’re referring to started with a school administrator instructing teachers dealing with the subject to “make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives.”
Whether that administrator is just a numbskull or was also trying to make a point about a new Texas state law — a law that requires teaching both sides of controversial issues — is not yet clear. She hasn’t commented, although her boss has apologized.
This is a textbook case (pardon the pun) of why legislatures and Congress should not get into lawmaking about the content of education. It is why academic freedom and things like university tenure is important. That’s a whole thread of discussion for another time.
The more timely matter is on the subject of facts. Far too many people don’t value facts much anymore. They just want bits of information that support their previously held viewpoint.
The Holocaust is a historical fact. The Nazi regime in Germany systematically murdered six million Jews.
That’s not up for debate. It happened. It is an awful, horrific, almost unimaginable episode in human history, and it should never be diminished or forgotten. If you doubt it, you need to get a grip on reality.
There is not another side. There’s no version of history that can deny the fact of the Holocaust, or somehow justify it because ... what? Hitler stabilized the currency or really ramped up German manufacturing? Because South American dictators threw dissidents into volcanoes? Because ... what? Because nothing. It happened, and it was evil.
Sept. 11 was a terrorist attack dreamt up and executed by Osama bin Laden’s band of Islamic extremists. That’s a fact. George W. Bush won the 2000 election. That’s a fact. Donald Trump won the 2016 election. That’s a fact. Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Fact. The coronavirus is a deadly pandemic. The vaccines are effective against that virus. The Earth is round. The astronauts went to the moon. Facts.
You don’t really get to “do your own research” on these things, to traipse around message boards to find out stuff “they don’t want to tell you.” Well, you can, we suppose. But it’s a colossal waste of time. You don’t get to just make stuff up, or pick up little threads and concoct an alternative version of reality. You say jet fuel doesn’t burn hot enough to melt steel, and therefore Sept. 11 was really an inside job, where the government launched a rocket at the Twin Towers? You say the voting machines were ... what? They switched votes from Trump to Biden? Despite the fact that courts and elections officials everywhere concluded otherwise?
Sorry. Facts are facts. The Holocaust involved the state-sponsored murder of six million people because of their religion. That actually happened. There is not another side.