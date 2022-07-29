This week the staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center got a special thank you from members of this community and the state for their work over the last two years providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’d like to add our voice to those expressing their gratitude by thanking all the healthcare workers in this community for what they’ve done.

The event was part of the Colorado Gratitude Project, a Healthier Colorado initiative with the sole purpose of letting health care workers know how much their work over the past two-plus years means to their communities, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.