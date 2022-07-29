This week the staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center got a special thank you from members of this community and the state for their work over the last two years providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’d like to add our voice to those expressing their gratitude by thanking all the healthcare workers in this community for what they’ve done.
The event was part of the Colorado Gratitude Project, a Healthier Colorado initiative with the sole purpose of letting health care workers know how much their work over the past two-plus years means to their communities, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Each employee received snacks and left with a bag of goodies. Prizes were also awarded at random, including gift cards for Airbnb and Southwest Airlines.
Additionally, a video was played featuring expressions of gratitude by people from around the state, including Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall, Colorado Symphony Concertmaster Yumi Hwang-Williams, One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges, Mental Health Colorado President Vincent Atchity and the University of Colorado mascot Chip, who held a sign reading, “Thank you for getting us through the pandemic.”
“...Most particularly, I’m really grateful that Healthier Colorado as an outside entity came in and recognized our caregivers,” said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson. “We try to do that internally. We do a lot of it, but we can never do enough for these amazing people.”
We echo Johnson’s sentiment here. This initiative by Healthier Colorado is absolutely a worthwhile project. They’ve already been to several Colorado cities and are planning an art project to provide a lasting expression of gratitude.
It’s true that healthcare workers have gone far above the call of duty over the last two years and our thanks aren’t enough to pay that effort back to them, but it’s important to try. We should also keep showing that gratitude through how we interact with healthcare workers. We should show them the respect they deserve at all times and remember to thank them often, not just at a special event.
We can also thank them by recognizing that COVID-19 is still in the community and taking the simple steps we’ve all learned over the last two years to slow the spread of the disease.
“Right now, we’re in this messy phase, if you will, of the pandemic where it’s stop and start. We’re not quite in, we’re not quite out,” Healthier Colorado CEO Jake Williams said. “We’re worried that we’re not going to have the opportunity or recognize the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you’ to the health care workers who have gotten us through this and continue to serve us.”
Williams is right on. We imagine it is difficult to deal with this phase of the pandemic from a healthcare standpoint with new cases coming in fits and starts.
For most of us COVID is more or less over, but healthcare workers are still dealing with it. It’s much less than it was during the height of the pandemic, but the virus is still there. While the rest of the community gets to move on and get back to normal, healthcare workers care for those who are still made sick by the virus.
Their perseverance and hard work continue and they deserve gratitude from the state and this community. We’re glad Healthier Colorado is making time to recognize these workers.