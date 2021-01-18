It’s tempting to give in to the idea that we’re at the low point of practically any aspect of American civic life since the Civil War.
It’s true things appear bleak, but we’ve been down this road before and overcome worse circumstances.
If this editorial were a Facebook meme, it would read like this:
2021: I’ll go down in history as the nadir of national unity.
1968: Hold my beer.
If you’re not in your late 50s or older, it may be hard to appreciate how tumultuous 1968 was. But here’s a hint: Lyndon B. Johnson announced he would not seek re-election and that was before things really began to get ugly.
Johnson made his announcement a few weeks after communist forces in South Vietnam launched the devastating Tet Offensive, touching off the sobering realization for many Americans that the war was unwinnable.
The social unrest over the war in Vietnam was overlaid with riots across the country following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in April. Two months later, Robert Kennedy was murdered after winning the California Democratic presidential primary. That summer, the Democratic National Convention was marred by rioting in the streets of Chicago.
Americans everywhere felt much as we do now — that hatred, bitterness and division were spreading across the land like, well, a virus.
Tensions lingered long enough to spawn endless arguments between Archie Bunker and his son-in-law “Meathead” about whether America was changing for the better or worse. It took some time, but Americans regained a get-along mentality.
The point is that if America survived 1968, it can move past the divisions of 2021. We’re so fixated on what’s wrong today that we lose perspective of the past — or how bad things were.
Not to diminish the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, but racial problems were much worse when King was murdered. That racial problems still exist 50 years later, we concede, is extremely disheartening; but let’s not ignore what progress has been made.
We have a polarized and angry electorate, but probably not as polarized as it was when young men were being drafted to fight in Vietnam. The environment is cleaner, women are no longer relegated to a secondary role in society and technology is solving far more problems than it creates. We developed a vaccine in less than a year — unheard of in 1968. We’re continuously redefining poverty after waging war on it during LBJ’s administration. In 1968, few Americans would admit to being gay. Now nobody cares.
We’ve said this before, but it bears repeating. We in western Colorado are fortunate in that we generally get along, even with people we don’t agree with politically. And so far, we’ve weathered the COVID-19 pandemic in better shape than most of the rest of the country.
As a new presidential administration begins its work against daunting challenges, we encourage everyone to remember the 90% of things that we can all agree on — health, happiness, prosperity, pizza, beer — and strive to find common ground on the things that we don’t. Our country has survived hard times before, and we’ll do it again. Having a perspective on the past will help us bring about a better future.