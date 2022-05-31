The planned 16-acre state-of-the-art modular and 3D-printed housing factory is exactly the kind of development Grand Junction needs.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis toured the site of the future Mosaic Housing factory, which will manufacture modular homes, 3D-printed homes, tiny homes and all other forms of prefabricated housing in a zero-emission environment, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“We build (homes) in a clean, zero-emission environment,” Mosaic Housing Vice President of Sales Ted Steers told The Daily Sentinel.” It’s cheaper, it’s higher quality and it’s more efficient to build inside. Outside, we build the foundation, site, engrading and all the permitting. Once the site is ready, we can just stack up the modules in a very fast and efficient manner.”
There is so much of this project to like from the jobs it will bring to this community to the innovative technology to the environmental benefits.
When you think of the tech center, most people think of computers and phones and software, but this is tech for housing. It uses robots, smart design and the efficiency of a factory to transform how we build. While this technology still faces some hurdles, it’s exciting that they’re bringing it here to Grand Junction. And they are building a lot more than just a factory.
More than 160 acres around the factory will soon become Mesa Trails, a mixed-use community that will feature about 800 apartments, 600 townhouses and 400 duplexes for sale and for rent, along with an outdoor mall, multiple hotels, a recreation center, a tennis center and a medical office. That is going to have a major impact on this community.
We’ve written here often about the need for more housing of all types in Mesa County, and this development will deliver a big chunk of what we need. Not only that, but this factory will be able to churn out new housing for the entire Western Slope for years to come.
Polis and the Colorado Legislature deserve some credit for encouraging smart development like this with the Innovative Housing Incentive Program bill, which Polis signed in Grand Junction.
The bill invests $40 million in companies like Mosaic Housing that can be used to build factories to create prefabricated housing. The bill is the result of the Colorado General Assembly’s Affordable Housing Task Force’s work after Polis challenged it to “embrace emerging technologies,” and the $40 million will be administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) through loans and grants. He’s hopeful that modular homes at Mesa Trails will start to be set in place in the next 12-18 months, dependent on when the $4,181,760 Mosaic Housing factory will be completed.
This was a smart, bipartisan effort to address Colorado’s housing crisis.
It’s been clear for a long time that business as usual wasn’t going to cut it. By investing in these new technologies, we’ll be able to address our housing need in a way that is more friendly to the climate than traditional building methods.
We love to see our leaders think big, look to the future and work together, which is exactly what happened in this case. The results will be more housing, more jobs and a better future for Grand Junction.