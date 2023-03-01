We’re on the cusp of big changes downtown with the redevelopment of our Union Station slowly taking steps forward, the state planning to construct a mobility hub, not to mention the Richmark project at the site of the downtown City Market and the multi-story mixed housing development at Fifth Street and Ute Avenue.
But we would encourage thinking even bigger.
The area around South Second Street where Union Station is located was once alive with activity. This was back when the railroad played a bigger part in how people got around the state. Dustin Anzures and his wife, Veronica Sanchez, who own the Grand Junction Union Station, want to help bring life back to this part of the city.
“Our opinion is that the railroad, and that building, in particular, are the reason why Grand Junction is a city the size that it is on the Western Slope and, if not for the railroad coming through Grand Junction, it probably wouldn’t even be on the map today,” Anzures told The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. “I know that rail is kind of long-forgotten as the go-to means of transportation, but when you think about it from a heritage and legacy perspective, we think the railroad has a lot of significance to our city.”
Using the station to drive redevelopment in the area is a great step. We have seen how well that worked for Denver’s Union Station, so a smaller scale version utilizing our historic station makes all the sense in the world.
At the same time, this area is going to see a huge amount of public investment from the city, state and federal government. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) plans to construct a new mobility hub in the space between Pitkin and Ute avenues and South Second Street. It’s also going to continue its multi-phase effort to upgrade Interstate 70 Business Loop.
In order to adjust to this redevelopment of the area in a way that keeps pedestrians and cyclists safe, the city has $1 million set aside for the creation of a promenade on Second Street.
When all these projects come together, it will be transformative for the city, but there is still an obstacle in the way I-70B cuts off these amenities from downtown. CDOT has proposed putting in a signalized crossing to help pedestrians get across the road, but it is also increasing the highway from four lanes to six.
Amidst enormous funding for infrastructure, there is a growing recognition that highways that cut through cities aren’t always beneficial. They sometimes cause blight and limit mobility, as I-70B certainly does in this area.
There is just one true solution: Drop Ute and Pitkin underground from Fifth Street to Main, creating unimpeded pedestrian/park access from the core of downtown to Union Station and surrounds.
This would not only trigger the redevelopment in this area, but also reactivate the space between Ute and Pitkin where we see a lot of vagrancy by ending Whitman Park’s island-like isolation. This would make the area truly safe for pedestrians, as well as activate Second Street, the mobility hub and Whitman Park. This would truly be transformational for the city for the next 100 years.
This would be much more expensive than the current plans, but the benefit to our citizens and economy would be worth it in short order. And what are the costs to the city of our Whitman Park situation? With all the resources being directed toward infrastructure in the state and nation, now is the time to be thinking big. An opportunity like this does not come around often.
Our forefathers gave us Operation Foresight. Let’s do this gift for our descendants.