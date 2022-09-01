This week a microcosm of the dangerous attitude we are seeing nationwide played-out in front of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday meeting.
During the period in which members of the public can address the commissioners, a handful of professed supporters of indicted Clerk Tina Peters made false allegations of voter fraud and demanded the use of paper ballots in our elections, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
It’s worth noting that every ballot cast in Mesa County (and the state for that matter) is already on a paper ballot. Further, there has been no proof of widespread voter fraud anywhere in Colorado.
It begs the question: How do otherwise intelligent people find themselves down a rabbit hole to believe with absolute conviction truly crazy things?
Worse, this mindset leads some to a complete and total disregard for our nation’s institutions, like our courts, our intelligence services, the FBI and even the competence of our county commission.
This is not normal behavior. Shouting over our elected leaders is unacceptable. Anyone can speak at these meetings, but no one has the right to shout down our elected representatives during their official proceedings.
Commissioner Scott McInnis, to his credit, delivered the exact right message in response.
“My point being is, we have done extensive research, the clerk and recorder I think is kind of the leader of this pack so to speak, sued us again this week,” McInnis said. “I get a little frustrated because you are labeling Mesa County as fraud central of the United States, and that’s exactly what Tina Peters wanted. She’s using you. She’s leading you down a path to believe that fraud took place.”
Not a single piece of competent evidence that Peters or her supporters have presented to date even indicates that there was a single fraudulent vote cast in county elections, McInnis said.
“I just am amazed that somebody doesn’t stand up and say the difference between right and wrong,” McInnis said.
“What that clerk and recorder did was wrong. Allegation after allegation after allegation, we’ve spent resources and proved time and again, none of them stand up. None of them. Zero. None,” he said.
He’s right, and the other commissioners have also stood up against these lies and against this belligerent behavior. But what is making people, who otherwise are rational adults, continue to believe these lies and work to call into question our institutions?
The messaging from some in the Republican party certainly isn’t helping.
We’ve seen GOP leaders sowing distrust of our federal law enforcement and going so far as to promise violence if law enforcement actually enforces the law.
We are living in a dangerous time. Our institutions, the foundations of our society, are increasingly under attack. Non-political, non-partisan functions of our government like the National Archives are even being threatened.
We have to find a way back from the precipice, and national leaders calling out the clear difference between right and wrong as our local commissioners have, must be a part of the solution.