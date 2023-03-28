A bill currently under consideration in the Colorado Legislature, which would restrict the use of charging patients “facility fees,” we believe would harm our hospitals and not reduce overall costs.
Under bill HB1215, at least as it stands now, hospitals wouldn’t be able to charge those fees for such things as primary care, already no-cost preventative care and telemedicine programs, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Some hospitals, but not all, charge such fees for services they provide in outpatient care off their main hospital campuses on top of the professional fees they charge for medical care. Proponents say these fees amount to surprise billing and add costs to preventative care, which is supposed to be delivered at no cost to patients.
“Patients all across Colorado are getting hit with unexpected fees up to and sometimes over a thousand dollars with no clear explanation and no recourse after they’ve already paid for medical services, these fees often aren’t covered by insurance,” Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, said.
Opponents, however, say the bill would be particularly harmful to smaller, rural hospitals, many of which are engaged in more out-patient services than urban hospitals.
“Taking away these fees would kneecap our local hospitals financially, and lead to cost-shifting,” Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said. “As the bill is written, it would make it impossible for our independent rural hospitals to stay independent.”
We think Soper has a point. The hospitals that charge these fees, especially rural providers, are using the revenue to pay their bills. If they can’t charge these fees they will have to find other areas to generate revenue. This may lower the cost in some areas, but would raise it in others. That’s not ideal.
The unfortunate thing is, we do need price reforms for medical services. We just think banning one type of fee won’t deliver the savings we need.
We’d prefer to see a more comprehensive attempt to rein in prices for patients. We’d rather see legislators pursue something like Medicare-rates-for-all than this fee ban.
Luckily the law has already been amended, at the behest of Soper and others, to exclude sole community hospitals such as those in Delta and Fruita. That will mitigate some of the damage this bill would do to rural hospitals, but the Colorado Hospital Association is still opposed to the measure. It says the bill could take away a needed revenue stream to cover the costs of other medical professionals, such as nurses and non-medical staff that also serve patients.
“While there appears to be a growing realization of some of the consequences of the introduced bill that was based on misguided and misinformed information, it is essential to recognize that any prohibition on facility fees will harm access to care,” the association said in a statement late last week.
The association is right-on about this bill. It could devastate access to care, especially in rural Colorado, by wiping out providers.
Given the costs and the limited benefit this bill would deliver, we think our legislators in Denver should put this back on the shelf and take a fresh look at how to actually lower costs for patients without hurting our hospitals.