It’s traditional on Thanksgiving to give some thought to what we are all thankful for and reflect on the positive developments in our lives. In this community we think there’s plenty to pick from, but one aspect of this valley we find particularly worthy of thankfulness is how welcoming it is of veterans.

Veterans in our community have great access to the care they need, and have earned through their service, with the VA Medical Center. Mesa County Veterans Service Office is there to help veterans and their families get the benefits they are owed.