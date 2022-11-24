It’s traditional on Thanksgiving to give some thought to what we are all thankful for and reflect on the positive developments in our lives. In this community we think there’s plenty to pick from, but one aspect of this valley we find particularly worthy of thankfulness is how welcoming it is of veterans.
Veterans in our community have great access to the care they need, and have earned through their service, with the VA Medical Center. Mesa County Veterans Service Office is there to help veterans and their families get the benefits they are owed.
There are also many nonprofit organizations out there to serve our veterans. One great example of a nonprofit that has thought outside the box to provide an artistic outlet for our veterans.
The Veterans Art Center has been owned and operated since May 2013 by local nonprofit Operation Revamp, which aims to support the Western Slope’s veterans through any means necessary, whether that’s providing food, transportation or, through the art center, a place to let their passions and ideas come to life, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“We’re not about creating great artists; we’re about creating great souls,” said Wendy Hoffman, Operation Revamp founder and president.
“We’re about mental health and mental wellness, so as opposed to coming in because you’re going to be the next great artist, that isn’t what we’re trying to train. If you do that, that’s wonderful, and we’ve had a few of those come out of there, but our main purpose is that art is such a healing tool for any type of mental illness, stress, depression, homelessness. They can benefit from coming in and having that escape.”
It’s a great idea and something we know many veterans benefit from. We know art can help people heal from many of the things ailing our veterans, as Hoffman points out.
We were dismayed to learn this week that the Veterans Art Center is facing a significant challenge to its operations. The Veterans Art Center has suffered from an increasingly vulnerable and deteriorating roof for more than half a decade, leading to some significant issues with the building.
Hoffman has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 that will go toward repairing the roof, as well as monthly expenses. The GoFund-Me page can be found at gofundme. com/f/veterans-art-center.
“If they can’t get things turned around soon, the only option will be to sell the art supplies, equipment, and art center itself,” said GoFundMe spokesman Jeff Platt.
We urge the community to consider helping in whatever way you can to prevent that from happening.
Hoffman said this group has had difficulty obtaining grants, including from the city of Grand Junction, because it does not have a paid staff. This seems like a surmountable problem to us. This is an important service for our veterans and we think the city should see if more can be done to help them, even if it isn’t a direct grant.
This is a great community for veterans with many caring community members giving of their time and resources. Part of recognizing things we are thankful for is working to preserve those things for the future. We think this community will step up.