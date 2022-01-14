Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General Offices have taken the next step in the investigation into possible tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office.
This is our system functioning properly. As they old saying goes, “The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.”
In a three-paragraph statement released early Thursday, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser said the grand jury will hear evidence that their two offices have amassed over a several month-long investigation, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
“Over the past few months, we have made progress in the multi-agency investigation into allegations of Mesa County election equipment tampering and official misconduct,” the two men said in the statement. “The Mesa County grand jury accepted the investigation on January 12 and will assist in the investigation.”
As the men noted in their statement, grand juries are a core part of the justice system. It can bring witnesses and suspects in to ensure fairness in a private setting. Grand jury investigations are held in secret.
These normal, everyday men and women will look at the evidence, potentially hear testimony and get to decide if anyone involved in what is alleged to have happened in the clerk’s office should be charged with a crime.
This is law and order. This is an established process with checks and balances.
This isn’t turning off cameras so no one sees what you are doing, as Clerk Tina Peters is alleged to have done before copying computer hard drives that she said would prove voters fraud in the county. They don’t.
Still, if Peters genuinely thought there was malfeasance in the 2020 election, even though there has been no evidence presented showing any, there were legitimate avenues for her to take. She could have gone to the FBI or asked the Secretary of State to open an investigation.
Instead she went outside the legal process and finds herself where she is today, with a grand jury deciding if anyone involved in what happened should be charged.
“This investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law,” the statement reads. “More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details.”
An investigation should be thorough. It should be guided by facts and the law. This is a true investigation into actual tampering with election equipment and should be done methodically, even if it is sometimes slower than we want.
Peters didn’t take her copied hard drives to the authorities. She ran them onto a stage in front of a crowd at a bizarre election fraud symposium. That’s not our system.
We have investigations and testimony and juries. That’s what you are seeing play out in Mesa County right now.
While it is unknown when this jury will see evidence, what witnesses it will hear from, who could face indictments or when, we’re confident that this investigation is being thorough and following the law. That’s all we can ask.