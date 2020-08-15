Imagine an alternate universe in which federal and state authorities brought every resource to bear on the question of how to keep the economy open and keep the coronavirus in check.
We’d see something similar to what Colorado Mesa University’s plan to reopen looks like. It involves widespread testing, quick detection of those infected, and the ability to isolate them — all underpinned by a culture of accountability in which every person in the college ecosystem acknowledges they play a role in keeping everyone else safe.
The university’s “Safe Together, Strong Together” phased re-opening initiative has been building over the summer toward Monday’s first day of classes.
The university will have conducted some 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past three weeks. That’s students, faculty, campus workers and vendors. Compare that to the 12,000 tests throughout the entire county since the start of the pandemic.
Opening small portions of campus over the summer served as mini-test trials. For example, under Phase 2, the university opened the University Center, Outdoor Program and admissions office, among other facilities, under the guidance of its health advisory team — earning a perfect score from public health officials on an audit measuring compliance with safety measures.
Since July the university has been formulating plans for student housing and academic adaptive strategies — all the while lining up the equipment, personnel and vendors needed to have testing, symptom-tracking and contact-tracing programs in place.
John Marshall, CMU’s vice president of student services, presented Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce members with an update on the school’s efforts to return to an open campus.
The process was driven by first establishing the “moral imperative” of in-person instruction — the recognition that for CMU’s student body, especially first-generation college enrollees, “it mattered a lot,” Marshall said.
From there, it became an exercise in breaking down every facet of campus life and seeking input from public health and medical advisers as to how they could be conducted as safely as possible in a pandemic.
“You don’t lift something that heavy without a whole lot of help,” Marshall said.
Along the way, the university devised its own version of cohorting. Students are designated to be a part of a Maverick family unit, or “Mavily.” When they’re among Mavily members, mask-wearing and social distancing can be relaxed. Other innovations include a COVID 101 class, which covers everything students need to know about the science of safety, and plans for secondary testing — a saliva test with a 48-hour turnaround, and wastewater sampling to detect whether COVID-19 is potentially present in residence halls.
The university’s outreach — explaining its safety protocols to students and parents in weekly tele-town halls and Facebook live forums over the summer — has paid off. Residence halls are 95% full, which is “frankly, nothing short of miraculous,” Marshall said.
The webinar with local business leaders ended with the Chamber’s CEO Diane Schwenke’s observation of how CMU’s fortunes are intertwined with our own.
“CMU has a half-billion dollar impact on our local economy and I think we should all be welcoming back those students and making them feel comfortable by abiding by Mesa County health orders.”
CMU has provided a shining example — not just to the community, but to the nation — of what leadership looks like during a pandemic.