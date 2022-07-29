Amid worrying economic signs like rising foreclosures locally and declining economic growth nationally, we were encouraged to see a positive sign for our local economy with a very strong lodging tax increase.
The June sales and use tax report was recently released, which shows taxes that were spent in May and allocated in June.
In June, the city collected $527,820 in lodging tax, compared to $410,849 in June 2021 and a projection of $422,899 in the 2022 budget. To date, the city has collected $1,987,219 in lodging tax this year, compared to $1,335,579 this time last year and $1,573,557 projected in the budget.
“Total lodging tax collections received year-to-date through May 2022’s business is 24.8% higher compared to the same five-month YTD period last year,” Visit GJ Director Elizabeth Fogarty said in an email report.
What all that means is we’ve had a significant increase in visitation to Grand Junction beyond what was budgeted. Of course May is always a big month for visitation with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and graduations, but the recent report shows a large increase over the same month when compared to previous years.
This obviously is great news for the city. Visitors don’t just spend money on hotel rooms, they shop at our stores and visit our restaurants as well. It means more money coming into this community.
Funds from Grand Junction’s 6% lodging tax go primarily to Visit Grand Junction to market the city, and also fund the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance and Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
All three serve important functions and its good to see them getting all the funding they need. At the same time, we should ask whether we need all of that increased revenue going back to marketing, when there are other potential uses.
This spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill allowing governments to spend lodging tax dollars on affordable housing in addition to marketing purposes. We think now is a good time to discuss whether that would be a good use of some of our lodging tax revenue.
For more than a year, the city has been discussing ways to increase affordable housing options for residents. They’re likely going to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for affordable housing projects and included $1 million in their own budget this year to start addressing the issue.
They’re also looking at other revenue sources that could support ongoing affordable housing initiatives. Lodging tax makes sense to use as a funding source. It’s bringing in more revenue than ever and so could be tapped into without harming any of the entities that are currently funded with that tax.
We also agree with Polis, who noted to the Vail Daily that Colorado’s “recreation economy, our tourism economy, depends on housing.” He’s right and we should address this need before our problem becomes as acute as Colorado’s mountain communities. Lodging tax should be looked at as a way to fund that effort.