It’s not necessarily a given that ending federal supplemental unemployment benefits leads to a boost in job search activity or a drop in joblessness.
Citing a labor shortage, about half of all U.S. states — all GOP-led — have cut federal unemployment benefits before they’re set to expire in early September.
But data from the job-search giant Indeed, found job searches were still down last month in the states cutting the benefits early, suggesting the benefits are not disincentivizing work to the degree that Republican lawmakers (and this newspaper) have argued.
That didn’t stop Mesa County commissioners from asking Gov. Jared Polis to cut off the extra $300 in weekly federal benefits available to unemployed Coloradans through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation fund.
And they make a decent case for how it might be affecting the local economy.
“Mesa County’s May 2021 unemployment rate was 6%; however, our job openings are at historic highs,” the three commissioners wrote in the letter to Polis on Monday. “Pre-pandemic, our unemployment rate for May of 2019 was 2.9%; however, our job openings are currently up 41% from where they were in May of 2019. Our economy is tracking towards pre-pandemic numbers, but we need the available workforce to meet the demand of our economy.”
We’ve already argued that dealing with pandemic-related unemployment is not a one-size-fits-all proposition — suggesting back in early May that the governor consider crafting an exemption to the federal subsidy that would give the state some leeway in deciding where benefits are appropriate.
Why not peel back the benefits in local economies that are unable to fill a certain number of jobs? Mesa County appears to be approaching whatever metrics might be used to make that determination.
But our governor has opted for the carrot over the stick. In May, Polis instituted a program to encourage people to go back to work, offering a one-time payment of up to $1,600 for those who returned to the workforce for at least two months. It hasn’t moved the needle much, either.
The bottom line is that it’s Polis’ call, making the appeal from Mesa County commissioners largely symbolic.
Last month, responding to a similar request from Colorado’s three Republican members of Congress, Polis said that not everyone is financially prepared to return to work, some because of the high cost of child care, if they can find it, and others for a variety of other reasons, including fears of contracting the coronavirus.
He said that’s particularly true in areas of the state with low vaccination rates where the Delta variant is more rampant, such as Mesa County.
All of this points to an obvious solution, doesn’t it? Henry Olsen, a conservative columnist for the Washington Post, suggested back in April that Congress place some vaccine-related requirements on the unemployed.
“Someone who is on unemployment and refuses a vaccine for non-health-related reasons (some people can’t get vaccinated because of preexisting conditions) should lose half of their supplemental payments. A simple moral principle would be at work here: Americans will help people who can’t help themselves, but not those who neglect their social duties.”
If the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it’s OK for employers to mandate vaccines for workers, it stands to reason that the elected representatives of taxpayers could mandate vaccines for those receiving taxpayer-funded assistance — especially if it helps meet public health goals.