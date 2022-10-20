Housing is a major issue facing the entire state of Colorado and Mesa County has not been spared from this crisis. This year voters will get to decide if they want to set aside 0.1% of state income tax revenue to go toward addressing housing affordability. We think this proposal, called Proposition 123, is intriguing.
Over the last few years we have seen home prices skyrocketing, which leaves lower-income workers with fewer options and often in housing that takes up a disproportionate slice of their income.
We have seen the market respond here with new apartment buildings popping up all around the city. Those are mostly market-rate apartments, which we do need, but more affordable units are needed as well.
The city of Grand Junction has its own proposals to address affordable housing that will be on the ballot in November, but we will address those in a future editorial. The state measure can potentially help all Mesa County communities, not just the city.
The idea is pretty straightforward. The state will set aside 0.1% of income tax revenue and establish a dedicated fund to go toward affordable housing. This will raise around $290 million annually after the first year of the program.
The funding can be used for a number of different programs from down-payment assistance to land banking to rental assistance for the homeless. Much of it will be directed through grants where local governments can direct the money to their highest priorities.
We really like the idea of allowing for substantial local control over how the money is spent. Housing is an issue across the state, but there are nuances to each area. Grand Junction’s housing issues aren’t the same as Aspen, which aren’t the same as Denver. Giving each community discretion is important.
We’ve seen through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee that there are projects ready to move forward that just need funding. This ballot measure could provide millions of additional dollars annual to go toward these types of ideas. It could also be used to expand programs like land banking and down-payment assistance that the city is already looking into.
This is also not a tax increase. It is removing the 0.1% from the general fund and setting it aside, but it is not raising taxes. However, it may mean a smaller refund if the state exceeds the amount of taxes it is allowed to collect under TABOR. We think that’s worth it if it can make a dent in our housing crisis.
Now is an important time to address the need for more affordable housing. We can see it is a problem, but we’re not in as dire a situation as many parts of Colorado. We still have the time to intervene while the problem is manageable.
This is an issue that cuts across the political spectrum that we think most people recognize is an issue. We have the opportunity to take real action at a state level without raising taxes, while also keeping control of the solutions local. We think voters should support Proposition 123.