Housing is a major issue facing the entire state of Colorado and Mesa County has not been spared from this crisis. This year voters will get to decide if they want to set aside 0.1% of state income tax revenue to go toward addressing housing affordability. We think this proposal, called Proposition 123, is intriguing.

Over the last few years we have seen home prices skyrocketing, which leaves lower-income workers with fewer options and often in housing that takes up a disproportionate slice of their income.