Can we put this election fraud nonsense behind us now?
Last night all three GOP-backed, self-billed “conservative” candidates won their races for school board. The community also voted to build a new Grand Junction High School. There was no organized effort to defeat that bond measure to speak of in this election.
Election fraud claims, pushed by elected officials in this county, have become a major issue for the right. But those claims always lacked evidence and our election laws make widespread fraud impossible.
Some have pointed to April’s city council race in which the conservative bloc did not prevail, as evidence that there must be fraud. How could anyone other than a conservatice win in Grand Junction?
If you look at the last major election in 2020, voters within the city limits of Grand Junction voted Democratic. The New York Times has an excellent interactive map of the entire country and how we voted in 2020. The county as a whole voted for Donald Trump almost two to one. Downtown Grand Junction was the opposite and while other parts of the city went for Trump, it was by a smaller margin than the county as a whole.
Is it a surprise that a city election, which has more moderate to left-leaning voters, would vote the way they did in the city election? No. Is it a surprise that the school board, which includes more of the heavily conservative areas in the county voted the way they did? No.
There has been no evidence or indication of widespread fraud in any of our most recent elections. Stop spreading these lies and tell our elected representatives to speak out against them.