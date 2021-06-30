Amid all of the massive efforts to increase vaccination rates — the lotteries, the free beer, the paid time off, the cash incentives, the celebrity endorsements, etc. — why hasn’t the government eliminated perhaps the biggest barrier to vaccinations in this country: the “Emergency Use Authorization” status of the vaccines?
That the vaccines have not received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration makes them sound experimental or provisional. Somehow half-baked. Indeed, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll in May found that about a third of unvaccinated people — 32 percent — said they would be more likely to get the shots if a vaccine received full approval.
The stakes have gotten higher with the rise of the more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. We should be pulling out all the stops to reduce vaccine hesitancy, and the EUA seems like the biggest, most obvious ball of hair clogging the pipe.
What gives? The vaccines are far from experimental. Three hundred million doses have been administered in this country alone – exponentially more than would ever go into new drug testing – with extraordinary results for safety and effectiveness.
The FDA says not to lay blame at its feet. Pfizer only sought full FDA approval of its vaccine on May 7; Moderna a month later. On a typical timeline, these vaccines will not receive full approval until September. Calls are rising from some experts for the FDA to move faster. The results are in, they say. Time to approve.
There are a couple of nasty side effects of rushing approval, however. First, the FDA approval process should never, ever be subject to political pressure with respect to any drug, vaccine, medical device or treatment. That process must remain brutally scientific and free of any kind of influence. The pharmaceutical industry is awash with money, and the potential for political or monetary influence is just too dangerous.
Second, the appearance of rushing the approval process may further degrade faith in the vaccines, undermining the very purpose of expediting approval. The typical approval process involves examination of an enormous amount of data under strict protocols. Deviating from that process – even for treatments proven in the field safe and effective – could be devastating from a public perception standpoint.
The FDA need look no further than last week’s full approval of a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Many experts contend the approval occurred without enough testing, without evidence it works (in contrast to the COVID vaccines) and against the FDA’s own advisory committee’s recommendation.
There are potentially life-threatening problems associated with the drug, unlike the COVID vaccines, and yet it received full approval. The FDA’s approval left a huge swath of the medical establishment scratching its head. This kind of thing really does undermine public confidence in the FDA’s process.
So, the FDA finds itself impaled on the horns of a dilemma: Does it vary from standard approval protocols in order to get a life-saving vaccine in more Americans sooner? Or does it stay the course to avoid the perception that it is subject to outside pressure?
Oh, cruel enigma!
Give us a break. In our view this is government bureaucracy at its worst. This dilemma does not exist in the business world. The FDA should immediately and forcefully approve the COVID vaccines, slam-dunking the case for why these vaccines are safe and effective with the mountain of evidence now before it.