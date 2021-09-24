The Grand Junction City Council is taking mincing steps toward establishing the criteria to qualify for a license to operate a retail marijuana shop.
Councilors are trying to find their comfort zone in a lottery versus a merit-based selection process, as reflected in Dan West’s story in Saturday’s paper. The current consensus is for a weighted lottery in which an applicant’s odds would improve by striving to operate in way that meets city policy preferences.
Last week, the council discussed what policies should be given weight in the lottery, but ultimately council asked city staff to develop some suggestions or options for the council to consider at a future meeting.
In other words, much is still up in the air, though the council seems to have settled on limiting the licenses to 10.
It’s an opportune moment to remind the council that it only has one opportunity to disrupt the prevailing model in the state and take an outside-the-box approach to harness retail pot as an instrument for social good.
We’re referring to Dr. Michael Pramenko’s idea of “cannabis with a cause,” in which the city would give preference to a social enterprise whose aim is to return 100% of profits to the community. It’s a complicated endeavor, requiring a for-profit pot shop (or shops) to send profits to a nonprofit benefit corporation whose board would be in charge of disbursing funds toward social determinants of health.
But that model clearly fuels some discomfort.
“What I’m not comfortable with is saying in order to move on to the lottery process you have to dedicate X amount of your revenues toward community benefit,” Councilor Abe Herman said. “I don’t think that’s within our purview and to me that’s essentially a tax to say you have to take X amount of income to put it here or you don’t get considered for licensing.”
Herman is right and the only way around eliminating this glaring free-market inequity is to abandon any notion of a marketplace. That’s what Pramenko wants — a monopoly to maximize the potential to do good. If Pramenko’s social enterprise was awarded only a single license, he’s not sure it would be worth the time and effort to get into the retail pot game. Instead, he’s advocating for throwing competition out the window and letting his social enterprise have an exclusive opportunity to run three or four stores, thus maximizing profits for the benefit of the community.
“Give us a chance — see how it works for 18-24 months — then make a change if necessary,” Pramenko wrote recently to board members.
There’s the rub. If the city starts off by awarding 10 licenses to 10 different ownership groups, it will never know whether the social enterprise model as Pramenko envisions it could have been a difference-maker. The council first has to decide if it’s worth trying.
The pros and cons of making such a move are too complicated to dissect here. But they deserve to be aired in open debate before the Council commits to a course of action that eliminates this option.
Pramenko must be prepared to explain carefully the business plan and a fully transparent process to funnel 100% of profits from pot sales to the community.
It’s a conversation worth having and a question worth asking. Why potentially ship millions of dollars out of the community when that money can be captured and spent mitigating the effects of pot and other things that compromise our health?