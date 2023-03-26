We were thrilled to see the U.S. Senate confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher to serve in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. He will add an important Western Slope perspective to the court.
This is the first appointment of a western Coloradan to the federal bench in more than 30 years and only the third in the state’s history. Judge Edward Nottingham was the last and he served from 1989 to 2008.
These judges — often called Article III judges in reference to the section of the Constitution that authorizes the judicial branch of our government — handle the weightiest issues in the law. Being from western Colorado, Gallagher reflects the values of this part of the state, which can help inform his decision making.
“Judge Gallagher will draw from his experience on the federal bench and his unwavering commitment to the rule of law to achieve justice and equality for all Coloradans, and especially those along the West Slope and in Tribal communities,” U.S. Senator Michael Bennet said in a statement.
While representation from rural Colorado is important, Gallagher is also highly qualified in his own right. He has served as federal magistrate judge in Colorado for a decade. Gallagher is also a former deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 21st Judicial District in Mesa County.
The Senate confirmed Gallagher’s nomination by President Biden in a bipartisan, 53-43 vote. Republican senators Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis joined Democrats in backing Gallagher’s nomination.
It’s good to see members of both parties backing Gallagher for this position. However, we are dismayed that judicial confirmations have become a more partisan affair. This wasn’t always the case. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed in 1993 with a 96-3 vote, for example.
Luckily for Colorado, Gallagher is not a highly partisan choice. He’s a true moderate and we are confident that he will weigh the facts of the cases he hears with his own independent perspective.
Now that Gallagher has cleared the Senate and will take his place in the U.S. District Court, it is time for our congressional delegation to turn its attention to expanding the judiciary in Colorado to include a seat based here in Grand Junction. Our population is growing and the need for a federal judge on the western side of the state will only increase over time.
Perhaps Gallagher himself could be based here. He certainly has the experience and knowledge of the Western Slope to fill that role.
Either way, Colorado has grown significantly in population since the last time Congress expanded the judiciary here. According to information from Bennet’s office, the last time Congress authorized a new judgeship in Colorado was 1984. It will likely take time to get a new position added, which is why it is imperative to keep pushing for a seat based on this side of the state. We may be able to get by today, but that soon won’t be the case.
Our Senators did a great job in shepherding the Gallagher nomination through the confirmation process. Now we need them to get to work on bringing a judgeship to the Western Slope and expanding Colorado’s judiciary.