We were thrilled to see the U.S. Senate confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher to serve in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. He will add an important Western Slope perspective to the court.

This is the first appointment of a western Coloradan to the federal bench in more than 30 years and only the third in the state’s history. Judge Edward Nottingham was the last and he served from 1989 to 2008.

Tags

Recommended for you