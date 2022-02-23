With the Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office suing District 51 school board member Will Jones for some small-ball mistakes in his campaign finance filings, we think the legislature should look at simplifying the rules for candidates to volunteer offices.
Jones is being sued for not reporting a $3,000 contribution from the Mesa County Republican Party until three months after he received it, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
It looks like Angela Lema may have committed a similar infraction and Grand Junction resident Scott Beilfuss says he plans to file a campaign finance complaint against Lema, too. He filed a similar one against the Committee to Elect Will Jones in December, which led to the lawsuit.
“The committee failed to timely report contributions and expenditures, including a $3,000 contribution it received on Oct. 2, 2021, but not reported until Jan. 4, 2022, and altogether failing to report certain other expenditures,” the suit reads.
The suit also claims that Jones misidentified a $2,471 donation from a nonprofit group called “Constitution Freedom Rlue of Law.” That group now is known as “Stand for the Constitution,” officially changing its name last December. Jones’ report, however, lists it as “Constitution Freedom Blue of Law.”
Campaign finance laws are important and we should be able to tell who gave money to which candidate while they are running for office, but typos and honest mistakes by first-time candidates are understandable.
To try and comply with the campaign finance laws, these candidates often have to hire consultants to help them through the process, which takes money and makes elections more expensive.
Someone running for governor or even county commissioner, where winning leads to a well paying job, should be expected to understand and follow campaign finance laws, even if they are relatively complex. A mom or dad running for school board is not necessarily going to be on that level.
A simplified system for candidates to volunteer offices like school board members or town trustees would lower the bar to entry for candidates. Who wants to go to the trouble of volunteering on one of these boards while taking on the risk of being sued over your campaign to boot?
There needs to be financial reporting so voters know who a candidate is associating with and for their opponents to know what their opponent is raising and spending. That can be accomplished in a simplified way that makes mistakes less likely.
There may even be a technological fix to this with a website or app that allows people to give to a campaign and it automatically reports the donation.
Even in a simplified system, there are going to be mistakes made by candidates and there should be a way to cure the violation that doesn’t have to involve lawsuits. Jones did report the donation after all, even though it was late.
When the process is completed, it will likely end in a fine and court costs, which doesn’t seem like it would deter intentional malfeasance. What it does is show another potential candidate that running for a volunteer board is too much of a hassle and we may lose out on a good board member as a result.