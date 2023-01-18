We just made the list! Grand Junction was featured in the New York Times' “52 Places to Go” list, which highlights cities and regions from around the world that travelers should consider visiting that year. This is of course very exciting for our community and a big opportunity if we can take it.

Grand Junction finds itself between Madrid, Spain, and La Guajira, Colombia, just to give you an idea of the company we have among this list. Each year, the Times focuses on a different theme. This year’s list highlighted destinations that offer unique food offerings, culture, adventure or natural beauty.