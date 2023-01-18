We just made the list! Grand Junction was featured in the New York Times' “52 Places to Go” list, which highlights cities and regions from around the world that travelers should consider visiting that year. This is of course very exciting for our community and a big opportunity if we can take it.
Grand Junction finds itself between Madrid, Spain, and La Guajira, Colombia, just to give you an idea of the company we have among this list. Each year, the Times focuses on a different theme. This year’s list highlighted destinations that offer unique food offerings, culture, adventure or natural beauty.
“We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of international destinations showcasing Grand Junction as one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023,” Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty said in a statement. “The Grand Junction inclusion in this list positions us as an under-the-radar outdoor adventure hub and a vibrant city that is thriving; and I am sure this will inspire travelers from around the world to explore this very special place.”
New York Times writer Elaine Glusac wrote a few paragraphs to explain Grand Junction’s inclusion on the prestigious list:
“On Colorado’s Western Slope, arid Grand Junction offers attractions similar to those of Moab, Utah, the gateway to Arches National Park, without the throngs.”
We hear that line often — Moab without the crowds — when people describe why you should visit here. It is true in some respects, but we think that doesn’t really capture everything this area has to offer. Yes, we’ve got great mountain biking and off-roading. We also have Grand Mesa, vineyards and a vibrant downtown in Grand Junction.
This is definitely a selling point when getting people to come here, but it is also a challenge. Since we’re inviting the world in, or at least the New York Times is on our behalf, we need to be ready to help them have a good experience.
Part of that is guiding visitors on where to go and what to do when they’re here. A visit curated by someone who knows this area can be incredible. There is so much to do here, but it can be hard to figure out how to do it. A visitor who just parachutes in here left to their own devices will find Colorado National Monument, but would they find Rabbit Valley? They can certainly see Mount Garfield, but can they find the trail head?
The Times goes out of its way to highlight Rattlesnake Arches, which is undeniably an amazing area. It’s also really hard to get there.
Visit Grand Junction has a lot of helpful material in its visitor’s guide. We try to do our part with our Wander Out West magazine as well. Still, those are passive media that people have to seek out.
We need to do more to make a visit here more intuitive and accessible for someone who just read about us in The New York Times. We think Visit Grand Junction can be a leader in making that happen, but it’s got to be a coordinated effort among our tourism offices, land managers and local leaders.
We believe this area deserves to be talked about next to Madrid and all those other cities, but we need to make sure the people coming here can find all the things that make us a world class destination.