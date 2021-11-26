While the holiday shopping season enters high gear on Black Friday, it is a good time to remind everyone that this is also a time to give back to the community.
Colorado Gives Day is less than two weeks away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and includes $1.6 million in its Colorado Gives Day Incentive Fund, of which every participating nonprofit gets a piece. That includes dozens of Mesa County based nonprofits.
Colorado Gives Day benefits more than 3,000 nonprofits in the state. Beginning in 2010, this event has grown to one of the largest giving days in the U.S. Last year, this annual giving event raised more than $50 million in 24 hours and donors are able to give where they live to the causes they care about most.
Nonprofits in this community work to benefit, in one way or another, every citizen who calls Mesa County home — from feeding the hungry to sheltering pets, from building houses to building trails.
The amount of economic, social and community benefit would be difficult to calculate, but we know these organizations are indispensable. It’s important for us to support them throughout the year, but Colorado Gives Day gives us an opportunity to ensure they have the resources they need going into the new year.
“Coloradans know how to make good happen every day of the year, but especially on Colorado Gives Day,” Kelly Dunkin, President and CEO of Community First Foundation, said during an event announcing this year’s Colorado Gives Day. “I believe COVID has made us all realize how fragile life is and how quickly things can change. People recognize more than ever how much nonprofits do to help keep us safe, healthy and thriving.”
It’s true that COVID has realigned some people’s priorities and brought focus to what we each find important. Whether that is spending time outdoors, helping people vulnerable to illness or ensuring our kids get a good education, we know there is a local nonprofit working on these issues that needs your support.
You can search for local nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org to learn more and donate on Colorado Gives Day. Scheduling a gift early at ColoradoGives.org, for Dec. 7, is a great way to ensure you don’t forget this important day of philanthropy.
In addition, KidsforColoradoGives.org is a great family-friendly addition to this event. For the past five years, the site has inspired kids and families to become the next generation of givers. It makes giving and teaching philanthropy fun and is a great way to get your kids involved.
While giving is important, we also want to encourage those who can’t donate monetarily, or who want to do even more, to donate your time. There are many opportunities for volunteering around the holidays and we encourage readers to take advantage of them.
The holidays are the busiest time for nonprofits as far as raising funds and volunteering, but hopefully a renewed commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism now will be carried forward into 2022 by the people of Mesa County.
While the world is getting back to normal after two years of pandemic and economic shocks, we’re still going to need to support the efforts of all our nonprofits throughout the year to come.