Title IX has had an incredible impact over the 50 years it has been law, as Central High School girls basketball coach Mary Doane aptly put it, to bring opportunity where there had been none to women and girls across the country.
“When I think about it, the one word that comes to mind with Title IX is ‘opportunity,’ ’’ Doane said. “It ended up providing opportunity where there wasn’t any for a gender.”
Doane, the girls basketball coach at Central High School, was Mary Psenda when she was playing pretty much every sport offered at Palisade High School, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Patti Arnold.
Doane was there for the second decade of Title IX and could see the impact right away for her, but those same opportunities have come every year for millions of girls who have the opportunity to play a sport or participate in any educational program or activity without discrimination.
While Title IX applied to all school programs, it is most often thought of because it forced schools to add programs for female students. Adding those programs alone would have made a hugely positive impact.
Both District 51 and what was then Mesa College were set up to add sports for girls and women when Title IX became federal law, gradually adding sports without subtracting from the men’s side. The implementation of a women’s athletic program at the college came at the same time Mesa was transitioning to a four-year school.
“The involvement of our girls in an interscholastic program is long overdue,” then-district Athletic Director Bill McGraw said in a Daily Sentinel article about the school district’s preparedness to expand athletics to include girls. “There is no rationale for the absence of an interscholastic athletic program for girls in any high school. There is reason for confidence in this stand because we know girls sports are highly desirable and legitimate.”
It’s great to see that 50 years ago, the district already recognized that it was important to provide girls a sports program.
Now, female athletes in School District 51 high schools have 11 sports, plus spirit, to play. The district offers the same sports, or their gender equivalent (softball vs. baseball) to girls as it does boys, with the exception of football.
We often look at sports from a wins and losses perspective, but it is so much bigger than that, as anyone involved in school sports will surely tell you. At the end of the day most of our student-athletes aren’t going to play in college and most players at CMU aren’t going to be pro athletes. What they get out of sports are friendships, lessons in teamwork and leadership, perseverance and the importance of hard work.
“You look at some of these women athletes who have gone on to become CEOs in a lot of different areas. It’s because they learned those lessons of commitment and hard work and continually going back and being dedicated to something bigger than themselves in many ways. Those are the things that women needed an avenue,” said Terry Porter, who was on the first basketball team at Mesa.
Our education system works to teach these lessons, as do parents, but for many kids sports is where these lessons sink in.
It was wrong to deprive one gender from those benefits, and Title IX brought on a positive and necessary change.