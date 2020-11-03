It’s finally arrived. We may not know with absolute certainty by the end of the day who will be president for the next four years, but we should have a good idea.
Most of us received ballots around Oct. 10 and many of us have already dropped off our ballots. Today’s the last chance to be a part of “the most important election of our lifetime.” Ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. today or you can vote in person at one of eight polling centers in Mesa County.
Go to: https://clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/election-hub/ for a list of Voter Service and Polling Centers, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We encourage everyone to exercise their right to have a say in how our towns, county, state and nation are governed — and then let democracy run its course.
We like what Gov. Jared Polis had to say about the outcome.
“On Wednesday, the sun will come up and everything’s going to be just fine.”