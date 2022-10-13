The state treasurer’s race is a tough call for us — that is a good sign for Colorado. Both the Republican and the Democrat running this year are well qualified, and we think they would both manage the state’s finances well. There was one distinguishing factor that has us leaning one way.

Republican Lang Sias is a navy veteran and former TOPGUN instructor. He graduated from one of the top law schools in the country and served as a state representative in Jefferson County. He touted his bipartisan legislative career, and said he would bring his fiscally conservative philosophy to the Treasury Division.