The state treasurer’s race is a tough call for us — that is a good sign for Colorado. Both the Republican and the Democrat running this year are well qualified, and we think they would both manage the state’s finances well. There was one distinguishing factor that has us leaning one way.
Republican Lang Sias is a navy veteran and former TOPGUN instructor. He graduated from one of the top law schools in the country and served as a state representative in Jefferson County. He touted his bipartisan legislative career, and said he would bring his fiscally conservative philosophy to the Treasury Division.
Our current Treasurer, Dave Young, has shown he has the ability to manage the state’s finances well. While other Democratic treasurers have used that role to divest from fossil fuels, Young took a more pragmatic approach focusing on energy companies transitioning toward the future. He also has plans to help individual Coloradans save money, which we found intriguing.
What this race came down to for us is the need to have ideological balance in our state government.
When we look at state houses across the country, the ones that are dominated by one party eventually succumb to groupthink and end up with bad policy. We think it is helpful, even in a state that typically votes strongly for one party, for the state government to include some voices from the other side.
Young hasn’t done anything wrong while in office. We think he’s done a good job. If voters want to retain him in office, we would not worry about the state’s finances.
That said, we think Sias would also be effective and bring another perspective to our state government that could keep us from going too far down the one-party rule line. For that reason, if you are still deciding who to support for treasurer, we encourage you to give Sias a chance and consider supporting him in this election.