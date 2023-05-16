The recent controversy and discussions around the proposed shipment of waxy crude oil from northeastern Utah through western Colorado by train has brought something to light that Grand Valley residents may not have been aware of — we already have a lot of hazardous material traveling by rail through our community.

More than 550 million gallons of hazardous materials came through Mesa County by rail in 2021, according to Andy Martsolf, the county’s emergency services director. That’s around 1.5 million gallons per day.