The recent controversy and discussions around the proposed shipment of waxy crude oil from northeastern Utah through western Colorado by train has brought something to light that Grand Valley residents may not have been aware of — we already have a lot of hazardous material traveling by rail through our community.
More than 550 million gallons of hazardous materials came through Mesa County by rail in 2021, according to Andy Martsolf, the county’s emergency services director. That’s around 1.5 million gallons per day.
That sounds like a lot, but, as Martsolf told The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb, “it is important to note that the volume of transported material by itself does not create risk.”
It can be a trick of the human brain to look at a large scary number and assume the risk is, therefore, high. Recent incidents, like the train that caught fire in Palisade two weeks ago, further drive our thoughts to the risks.
The Palisade fire didn’t release any hazardous material, but it could have, right? The answer is, of course, yes. Afterall, we saw hazardous material released earlier this year with the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. But how likely is that?
Union Pacific spokesman Mike Jaixen said 99.9% of all hazardous material shipments by rail reach their destination safely, but should an incident occur, “Union Pacific has robust practices and protocols in place,” including hazardous-material team members located around its network.
We think regulators should certainly keep in mind the fact that these trains overwhelmingly make it to their destination safely. Still, that has to be weighed against the rare but devastating impact that a release of hazardous material would have on a community. Right now, a bipartisan group is trying to strike that balance.
Last week, a U.S. Senate committee advanced a bipartisan train safety bill drawn up in response to the East Palestine disaster. Among other measures, the bill as initially introduced would increase fines for safety violations, require that at least two crew members operate a train, require notification of states about the types and frequency of trains carrying hazardous materials through states, impose speed limit and other safety requirements for an expanded list of hazardous materials, and expand a hazardous material grant program to cover purchase of personal protective gear by fire departments.
This sounds like a reasonable starting point. Given recent incidents, it does seem as though some additional regulation is necessary.
Locally, we’re glad to see that Mesa County is already keeping tabs on the amount of hazardous material traveling through the county. Likewise, we know the emergency response teams and fire departments all train to handle a worst-case scenario.
We’re not sure there is more to be done locally, other than advocate for sensible federal legislation. More community discussion and education couldn’t hurt, though. As this Utah railway gains steam, we’re sure the community will want to hear what is being done to keep it safe.