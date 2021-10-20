A deal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open for the public through the end of this year has been extended to allow the partners to find a way to pay for needed repairs to the 40-year-old facility, but is anyone actually talking about what that solution is?
The pool is managed as a collaboration between the city of Grand Junction, Mesa County and School District 51. The school owns the land and pays the utilities, Mesa County contributes funding to the operations of the pool and the city manages the day-to-day operations and also contributes funds for the operations.
About two years ago, after completion of Orchard Mesa Middle School, the district looked into transferring ownership to the city or county or, if they didn’t want it, to demolish the facility. This came with a wrinkle. Whoever took on the pool would also be on the hook for the estimated $2.4 million in repairs the pool needs.
None of the partners agreed to go it alone and the public pushed back on the idea of demolishing the facility. In the end the partners agreed to keep funding and operating the pool through 2021, which has now been extended.
This is not a long-term solution. Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou told the City Council that the facility would continue to break down until it is fixed.
“As I’ve communicated a few times that we’ve had routine breakdowns. That’s going to happen with a pool of that age unless we do a massive replacement of the electrical systems and the filtration systems, which are all original since 1983,” Sherbenou said.
Staff has been doing what they can to keep everything going, as the policy makers have instructed, but at the time when this issue was coming to a head there were ideas floated to make the repairs.
There was talk of finding grant funding or bringing in a new partner like Veterans Affairs who could contribute some funding toward the pool. For now it sounds like everyone is assuming the pool will get folded into a community center bond issue at some point in the future, as Mayor Chuck McDaniel told The Sentinel.
“I think a part of it is to see if there is another rec center bond issue in the offing,” McDaniel said. “Last time we talked about the rec center and a pool, the Orchard Mesa Pool would go away. I think now more of the sentiment is that it will stay”
That’s risky. Funding to repair and upgrade the pool was already included in the 2019 community center ballot measure, which failed, leaving us where we are today.
Right now both the city and county are raking in excess tax revenue and building bigger and bigger reserves. Why invite potential TABOR complications when there are projects in the community just waiting to be done? Surely there should at least be discussion around taking this issue off the table and just repairing the pool now with the money we already have.
We think it is getting past time for the partners to get back in a room and discuss what they want to do with this aging asset. Right now everyone is just treading water.