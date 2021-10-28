It appears, following a recommendation from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel, that the FDA may be days away from approving the Pfizer vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11. This is a positive development as we try to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
The FDA, if it does approve the use of the vaccine for children, is not doing so lightly. Any COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is subject to the very same multi-step testing and approval process as all other COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 vaccines — including those routinely recommended for childhood vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
We know that the vaccine that was developed is safe and effective. Pfizer’s own study tracked 2,268 children who received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart. That study found the shots were nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections.
It also showed that the vaccine, which uses a smaller dose than the one given to adults, led to similar or less temporary side effects — sore arm, fever, achiness — than are experienced by teens. But, the advisory panel, which voted unanimously to recommend the pediatric shots, is cautious.
“I do think it’s a close call,” Dr. Eric Rubin of Harvard University told The Associated Press. “It’s really going to be a question of what the prevailing conditions are but we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”
We know parents are going to have a lot of questions and concerns when deciding whether to vaccinate their children. Some will rush out to get it, others may wait.
What we do urge parents to do is get the best information on the vaccine available. Do not get it from Facebook or Youtube or through rumors you hear on the street. The CDC is a reliable resource that has collected research and documentation on the vaccine from itself, the FDA, National Center for Health Statistics, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, among others. It’s all viewable at cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/planning/children.
If you have any further questions, talk to your family physician. They are a great resource and will give you good information.
We know parents are trying to do what is best for their children and COVID is less prevalent in the 5 to 11 age group, only accounting for around 10 percent of Mesa County’s cases, according to Mesa County Public Health. Still, our schools have seen many outbreaks.
Vaccinating children means fewer disruptions to their education and their classmates by reducing symptomatic infections. It means not being sent home when they test positive.
Whatever parents choose, we have to do better as a community to contain COVID. Compared to this time last year, we are seeing more average cases per day and average cases are rising, according to Mesa County Public Health.
We’ve had 1,100 new COVID cases in the last two weeks and 85% of those cases are among the unvaccinated. In that same time 19 people have died of COVID, but only 53% of county residents have taken one of the approved vaccines.
We feel for parents who have to make a tough call on a newly approved vaccine, but for the adults who are refusing to be vaccinated time is up. The vaccine for adults, taken by millions of people just in this state, has been proven safe and effective. Do your part and end these preventable deaths by taking the shot.