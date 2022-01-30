Xcel Energy is in the early stages of evaluating Unaweep Canyon, southwest of Grand Junction, for an exciting renewable energy project that could store enough clean, base load power to keep the lights on for 325,000 homes.
What the company is proposing is to use the canyon to construct the state’s largest hydropower project — a pumped-storage hydropower plant (PSH), according to a report by The Colorado Sun.
The way the plant would work is a reservoir above the canyon rim would be connected to a similar sized reservoir on the canyon floor. When demand is low, energy produced by renewable sources will be used to pump water to the upper reservoir. When demand is high in the evening, when solar generation isn’t producing power, the water is released and spins turbines that create power.
It’s essentially a giant battery.
These systems aren’t new. They’ve been used for decades, but with states looking to transition away from fossil fuels they’ve needed to look for ways to store the renewable power generated during the day for use at night.
We have to give credit to Larimer County Republicans, who got this technology added as a source of renewable power by sponsoring House Bill 1052. Colorado lawmakers unanimously approved the bill, which removed restrictions on pumped hydroelectric facilities as a renewable energy source, last year.
PSH systems have some great upsides. Unlike lithium batteries they don’t require mining resources to produce the battery that then needs to be disposed of later. It’s a proven technology that has a very long lifespan. It can also incorporate recreation and municipal water storage if that was desired.
There are challenges. First among them is cost. The Xcel project could cost around $1.6 billion, according to the Sun. It’s expensive, but power providers see PSH projects providing clean electricity for centuries, said Linda Ciocci, the executive director of the Hydropower Foundation.
“The only form of major utility-grade storage is pumped-storage hydro,” Ciocci said. “Hydro is really going through a renaissance today.”
Unaweep Canyon is also a great recreation resource for hikers, rock climbers and 4X4 users, so balancing those uses would be needed. It’s an important habitat for wildlife, so environmental impacts will need to be studied.
Mesa County’s board of commissioners have not studied the proposal, Commissioner Scott McInnis said, but he sees some obstacles for the utility with the mix of public and private landowners in Unaweep Canyon.
“It will be a challenge for them,” McInnis said, “but they’ve got muscle and they’ve got money.”
Even with the challenges we think this project is absolutely worth pursuing. It’s in its very early days and there will be years of studying, public input and planning ahead, but this is the kind of project that will be needed to back up inconsistent wind and solar generation. If that can happen in Mesa County, generating jobs and clean power, we’d love to see it.