State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, recently made the case for why Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., has filed several multibillion-dollar lawsuits for defamation.
The Denver-based Dominion is suing people who spread conspiracy theories that the company’s software manipulated the results of the 2020 vote and flipped votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden — claims for which there is no proof and which have been debunked repeatedly by reviewing courts and audits by numerous states’ secretaries of state.
Fox News is now a target of one of the Dominion lawsuits for broadcasting “a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion,” the complaint alleges.
Any defamation claim must show that the claimant has suffered injury as a result of a falsehood.
Soper could be Exhibit A evidence that reasonable people now actually believe the demonstrably false claim that Dominion software could have perpetrated a fraud. Last week, after a private citizen questioned the results of the Grand Junction City Council election in a Facebook post, Soper replied, “Were they using Dominion?”
“... we need to request a scan of every ballot do a manual recount,” he added.
Soper is hardly alone in buttressing Dominion’s claim of damage to its reputation. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds that 55% of Republicans falsely believe Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was the result of illegal voting or rigging.
But that’s part of the national fallout of the November general election, which spawned a “Stop the Steal” movement and consideration of new “election integrity” laws in some state legislatures.
More concerning to us is that the naked partisanship that has roiled the nation has entered our City Council election, as reflected in Soper’s “concern” over election results.
The Grand Junction City Council election is supposed to be nonpartisan. Candidates don’t wear party labels. If they did, voters would have learned that six of the eight candidates identify as Republicans and two are unaffiliated. There wasn’t a single Democrat in the race.
And yet, supporters of the four losing candidates, who all ran on a similar limited government platform and had the backing of the local GOP, suggested that something had to be amiss.
““WE JUST LOST every single City Council Seat,” Grand Junction resident Cindy Paschal Ficklin posted on her Facebook page the day of the city election. Ficklin is an active member of Stand for the Constitution Grand Junction.
“Either we’ve already been overrun with Liberals ... or CONSERVATIVES didn’t vote!,” Ficklin added. “Or something else??”
That prompted Soper’s response. He didn’t question the veracity of the vote totals back in November when he recaptured his seat in the state House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Delta and Mesa counties, which both use Dominion voting systems.
Soper’s unspoken message seems to be that the voting system works just fine when he wins a race, but needs careful scrutiny when a fellow conservative loses. That’s not just misinformed, it’s an insult to the voters of Grand Junction, who looked past partisanship to elect those who they felt had their best interests at heart.
The sad truth is that the ugly and divisive politics of the national stage have seeped into municipal elections where we’re supposed to vote for people, not party labels.